'It's Just A Representation’: Queer stars Daniel Craig And Drew Starkey Talk About Filming Intimate Scenes

Queer is being described as this year’s most controversial and proactive drama so much so that the Turkish government refused to screen the film claiming it has provocative content that can “endanger public peace.” However, the film’s director and leads Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey don’t resonate with that sentiment.

"I feel like the physical act is the least interesting thing," Craig told Entertainment Weekly, referring to the intimate scenes. “We're all grownups. This is what people do. But the only thing that's interesting, and what I think hopefully works about the scenes, is the emotional journey of each character,” he explained.

The film based on the famously unfinished novella by William S. Burroughs is set in 1950s Mexico City and follows Craig’s character Lee. He “recounts his life in the city among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs.” While wandering through the city, he becomes obsessed with a young man named Eugene Allerton (Starkey) who’s exploring his sexuality.

The movie directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino features multiple nude scenes between the men when Lee takes them into Latin America in search of a drug called yage. "I think people love asking about that stuff but it's certainly not provocative for the sake of being provocative in any way,” Starkey told the outlet.

The director wanted everything to be truthful and the scene to be led with love. “they're working through that. It's just a representation of reality. It's two people; this is the way it works," he explained. Guadagnino’s vision was to convey a telepathic connection between the two leads. "Me and Luca and Daniel had extensive conversations about it and how we wanted it to feel, and the music of it and the dance," Starkey said.

Queer will be released in theaters on November 27.