'It's Just Kind Of...': Matthew Broderick Reveals He Never Appeared On Sex And The City Alongside Wife Sarah Jessica Parker Because Of THIS Reason

Matthew Broderick has finally shed light on why he never made an appearance on Sex and the City, the hit show that skyrocketed his wife Sarah Jessica Parker to fame. During a recent interview with James Corden on This Life of Mine, Broderick, 62, shared that while the opportunity was there, it never quite worked out for a variety of reasons.

Speaking candidly about his absence from the iconic series, Broderick explained, “Whenever there was a part that I could do, I couldn't do it, is really all that happened.” Despite being approached for roles on Sex and the City, Broderick admitted that some of the roles offered, like playing a character with premature ejaculation, just didn’t appeal to him. "It’s just kind of embarrassing," he said, explaining why he turned down such opportunities.

Broderick emphasized that while his wife played a leading role as Carrie Bradshaw, the show's production team maintained professionalism and didn’t pressure him to join the cast. However, Broderick expressed his regret: “I wish that I had done it or been in it.” Ultimately, he felt that the show belonged to Parker, and his involvement might have detracted from her shining moment on screen.

The couple, who married in 1997, has enjoyed a long-lasting relationship both on and off the stage. They have shared the spotlight in several projects, including their Broadway appearance in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Parker has often spoken about her admiration for Broderick, calling him “the funniest” and “the most handsome man I’ve seen in my life.”

Despite never appearing on Sex and the City, Broderick and Parker's relationship continues to flourish. The couple, who have been together for over two decades, share three children and have publicly expressed their deep love and respect for one another. Broderick's candid remarks serve as a reminder that sometimes, things don’t always align as planned, but the bond between him and Parker remains stronger than ever.

