'It's Only Been Four Years': When Sofia Vergara Spoke of a Modern Family Comeback on Television

Almost four years after Modern Family bid farewell to the fans, the cast continues to reminisce about the old days. Many theories of potential spin-offs continue to sway through the internet. When asked about the same, Sofia Vergara, who plays Gloria Prichett in the sitcom, had a quirky reply.

In early 2024, Sofia Vergara spoke about the possibility of a Modern Family reboot during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. At the time, Vergara felt it was too soon for the hit sitcom to make a comeback, as only four years had passed since the show ended its 11-season run in April 2020.

When Jimmy asked if fans could expect a reunion, Vergara responded, “No, it’s only been four years,” adding that the timing didn’t feel right. When pressed on how long it might take, she humorously said, “I feel like we need a little bit more time.” The team has already made an appearance at the SAG Awards. However, the television comeback might take more time.

The Colombian actress did entertain the idea of a smaller project, such as a holiday special when Fallon suggested it. Laughing, Vergara playfully invited Fallon to produce the festive reunion himself.

Vergara also shared a lighthearted comment about her former co-star Ed O’Neill, who played her on-screen husband Jay Pritchett. She joked, “Well, we don’t have much time because Ed is old,” bringing a humorous note to the discussion.

Although a full reboot seemed unlikely at the time, Vergara revealed that the cast stayed in touch through a group chat. However, keeping in touch with O’Neill was more challenging, as Vergara mentioned he rarely texted back promptly. “He takes like 26 weeks to reply,” she quipped, adding that by then, the cast had usually forgotten the original topic of discussion.

