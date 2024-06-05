Who Is Chrisyius Whitehead? All About The 5-Year-Old Drummer Who Earned Standing Ovation At America's Got Talent Season 19

America’s Got Talent is living up to its name. Season 19’s youngest contestant, Chrisiyius Whitehead received a standing ovation during his audition in the latest episode of the NBC reality competition on June 4. The five-year-old drummer captured the hearts of the judges and audience alike with his adorable persona and exceptional talent.

Chrisyius’s drumming finesse astonished the spectators as he breezed through his drum sequence. While playing an adult-sized drum set seemed like a piece of cake, Chrisyius was too tiny to sit and play.

Probably the youngest contestant to ever feature on America’s Got Talent, here’s all you need to know about Chrisyius Whitehead.

Who is Chrisyius Whitehead?

Hailing from Tallahassee, Florida, Chrisyius Whitehead, 5, was born to parents Chris and Dawandrea Whitehead in January 2019. He was introduced to the drums at age 1 and recently graduated from Kindergarten.

His father, Chris is a pastor and thus, little Chrisyius was raised at the church along with his three siblings, Ki’Marie, CJ, and Christian. The rising star is well-known in gospel circles because of his religious background and has been performing at church occasions to showcase his talent.

Chrisyius rose to internet fame after his father posted a viral TikTok video of him playing drums in April 2023. He was seen hitting the right beats to a worship song with his family seated in their car which caught the internet’s attention. The video was posted on the Whitehead’s family account, and its popularity encouraged Chrisyius’ parents to continue sharing the young talent’s drumming videos, which have amassed millions of views over time.

The next breakthrough in Chrisyius’ journey to stardom came when America’s Got Talent reached out to the Whiteheads to have him be a part of Season 19. His parents were left in disbelief and initially ignored it. But after the AGT producers reached out again, his mother Dawandrea shared that she and her husband prayed before accepting the offer.

During Chrisyius’ June 4 audition, his parents Chris and Dawandrea accompanied him to the AGT stage, equally thrilled about the five-year-old’s talent.

Chrisyius Whitehead owned the AGT stage

With the Season 19 auditions kicking off on May 28, many contestants have managed to impress the judges or otherwise. But Chrisyius Whitehead’s audition, which aired on Tuesday, was unique in multiple ways.

For a five-year-old to play an instrument as difficult as the drums, it was an extraordinary sight. He revealed he had to stand since he was too tiny to sit and play. Heidi Klum noted that Chrisyius was better than many adults while Sofia Vergara called him talented and handsome.

Ahead of the audition, Simon introduced the young contestant as one with the “coolest name.” Besides, Chrisyius had just the right spirit to complement his talent. As soon as he stepped on stage, the audience cheered on the cutest contestant on AGT.

Chrisyius’s adorableness shined through when Simon popped the question of what he’d do with the million dollars if he won. The young drummer said he would share it with the homeless and poor, and “everybody in this whole world" and later buy 200 bags of slime. His parents, Chris and Dawandrea seemed emotional and excited for their child taking over the world stage.

Following his performance, Chrisyius received all four yeses from the judges and exited the stage to a standing ovation from the audience and judges.

The next episode of America’s Got Talent Season 19 will air on NBC on Tuesday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

