Is ABC Planning To Bring Back Modern Family Amid New Ad Reunion? Here's What We Know

There is great news for the fans of Modern Family. A new WhatsApp commercial brought together the beloved cast, and it felt like a trip down memory lane. The ad was nostalgic, as it reminded everyone why they fell in love with the Pritchett-Dunphy-Trucker clan in the first place.

The show ended a few years ago in 2020 after running for 11 seasons. And, this unexpected reunion has left many fans wondering if ABC might be planning to bring Modern Family back. Let’s explore what we know so far about this possibility.

A nostalgic commercial reunion

In a recent 30-second WhatsApp ad, we see Phil (Ty Burrell), Claire (Julie Bowen), and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) sitting on the Dunphys’ iconic sofa. They are looking at new photos of Haley, Phil, and Claire’s eldest daughter, shared of her twins in the family group chat. Mitch then walks in and realizes he’s been left out of the chat.

He says, “You started a family chat without me,” Then he utters his classic word, “Shaaame!!” because his new phone isn’t compatible with the rest of the family’s. A painter outside their living room window suggests switching to WhatsApp to solve their problem. The scene then cuts to Cam and Mitch scrolling their phones side by side in bed.

Mitch says, “I still can’t believe you cut me out.” Cam replies, “We may have cut you out from here”, gesturing to his phone, then puts his hand on his heart. “Never from here.” And, then the ad ends with Cam and Mitch scrolling through their phones in bed, joking about the exclusion.

Eric Stonestreet shared a BTS pic

Eric Stonestreet shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo from the filming. He expressed his joy in reuniting with his fellow cast members. While sharing the picture he wrote, “It was fun getting some of the band back together.”

Fans were thrilled about the possibility of a Modern Family comeback. Social media is buzzing with excitement, with many people sharing their favourite moments from the show. Quotes from the commercial, like “It feels like we never left.” Another wrote, “ABC, please bring back Modern Family—we need more of the Pritchetts and Dunphys in our lives!”

Modern Family going to make a comeback?

The recent ad fueled rumors about a potential revival of the show. ABC executives must be considering the idea. So far there are no official announcements about a revival. However, the network is aware of the enthusiasm of the fans regarding the show. An ABC representative once said, “We’re thrilled to see the love for Modern Family is still strong. While there are no current plans for a reunion, we’re always open to exploring opportunities that resonate with the audience.”

Revivals can be tricky. While they bring back beloved characters and stories, they also risk not meeting fans’ expectations. It’s important to balance nostalgia with fresh, engaging content to satisfy both old and new fans. But with the strong writing and cast of Modern Family, a revival could recapture the magic of the original series.

The potential storylines for another season

If Modern Family were to return, what could the new storylines be? The original series ended with each character starting with new adventures. A revival could explore these new paths, such as Haley and Dylan’s life as parents. Given the success of the ad, it’s possible that ABC might consider a special reunion episode.

This approach has worked well for other beloved shows in the past. This way they can surprise fans while preserving the original series legacy also. The cast members seem interested in reuniting as well. In interviews, several stars have mentioned how much they enjoyed working together. Most of them even shared that they are open to revisiting their characters.

Well, what do you think, a revival could happen or not. Tell us in the comments below. And, stay tuned with us for following updates on the same.

