EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Yeoh Shares Candid Thoughts on Wicked Singing Role With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo 'Please Don’t Cringe'

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Michelle Yeoh, who stars as Madam Morrible in the upcoming movie Wicked, recently opened up about her experience singing alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. When asked if she felt any pressure performing with such talented singers, Michelle gave a humble and humorous response.

“No pressure, I am with the greatest singers on earth. What’s the pressure? It’s like, in doubt, just push them forward. They’ve got my back,” she said, laughing. She admitted that singing for the movie was initially daunting but emphasized her commitment to taking on the challenge. “It was daunting, of course. But once you accept a challenge, you make sure that you put in all the right steps. You train for it. You know, if I had to do an action sequence, I’d train for it. If I have to do singing, they found me a good coach,” she explained.

Michelle credited her vocal coach for making the learning process enjoyable and productive. “Dominic found me a good coach to make the whole process fun and enjoyable. I learned lessons that I still keep with me today because it helps with my voice in that way,” she shared.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to step out of her comfort zone, saying, “I am very grateful to have been given this challenge and opportunity to be in it. I haven’t seen the movie yet, so I am waiting to see it. Please don’t cringe when I see myself singing.”

When asked if she plans to do more musicals in the future, Michelle responded, “There’s Wicked 2, of course.”

In the exclusive chat, Michelle also reflected on her experience of winning the Best Actress Oscar in 2023 for Everything Everywhere All at Once. She shared how working on Wicked helped her stay grounded amidst all the chaos.

The first part of Wicked, starring Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ariana Grande as Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, is set to release on November 22, 2024.

