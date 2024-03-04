Jaclyn Jose Passes Away At 60: Exploring Life And Career Of Recognized Filipino Actress

Filipino actress Jaclyn Jose passed away on Saturday, March 2. She was 60. Her talent agency, PPL Entertainment, announced the passing of the actress through a social media post.

“It saddens us to inform everyone of the untimely passing of Miss Jaclyn Jose (real name: Mary Jane Guck),” the company said.

“The Guck and Eigenmann families are requesting for everyone to please pray for the eternal repose of Miss Jaclyn Jose and for them to be allowed the respect and privacy to mourn her passing, and navigate these difficult times,” it added.

During a press conference held on Monday afternoon, actress Andi Eigenmann confirmed that her mother, Jaclyn, passed away from a myocardial infarction or heart attack on the morning of March 2. Eigenmann also appealed to the public to respect their family's privacy as they mourn their loss. She expressed hope that their statement would address any speculations regarding the circumstances of the late actress' passing.

“Her undeniable legacy will definitely forever live on through her work, through her children, through her grandchildren, and the many lives she’s touched. She herself, her life itself, was her greatest obra maestra,” Eigenmann added.

Early Life and Career

Born on March 16, 1964, in Angeles, Central Luzon, Philippines,. Jaclyn Jose, originally known as Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck, was a highly acclaimed actress in both movies and TV shows. She earned numerous awards, including being the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival. Some of her notable films include Ma' Rosa, Takaw Tukso, and Patay na si Hesus. She also appeared in popular TV series like Maalaala Mo Kaya and Marimar. Her final role was as Chief Dolores Espinas in the series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.

In her personal life, Jaclyn Jose was married to actor Mark Gil, who died on September 1, 2014, in Manila, Philippines. They share a child named Andi Eigenmann as well as a son named Gwen Garimond from another relationship. Jose's legacy will forever live through her work, and her fans, friends, and family will always remember her as one of the finest Filipino actresses.