Exploring Who Is Clock In The Masked Singer

Clock was a contestant on Season 11 of The Masked Singer, a reality TV singing competition where celebrities wear masks and costumes to hide their identities. Judges guess their identities based on their voices and clues. The contestant with the least votes from a studio audience is sent home and takes off their mask to reveal their identity.

Who is Clock?

Throughout The Masked Singer‘s 10-plus seasons, dozens of celebrities, including LeeAnn Rimes, Jesse McCartney, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, and T-Pain, have competed on the show under secret identities and complex costumes.

This season the High School Musical star, Vanessa Hudgens is wearing the Goldfish costume, an This Is Us actress, Chrissy Metz is emoting from the Poodle Moth, and a former Friday Night Lights quarterback, Scott Porter is bringing Gumball to life, leaving one more star to reveal.

Some of this season's contestants were obvious from their voices alone, but with the Clock, we really had to depend on the clues she divulged during her three appearances on the show. And after analyzing everything she had to offer, we can confidently say that disco queen Thelma Houston is the Clock.

Thelma Houston is an American singer. Beginning her recording career in the late 1960s, Houston scored a number-one hit record in 1977 with her recording of Don't Leave Me This Way, which won the Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

Besides its US success Don't Leave Me This Way became a hit in at least twelve countries, including the UK where it reached Number 13 despite the concurrent single release of the Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes original, which reached Number 7. Also in 1977 Houston teamed up with Jerry Butler to record the album Thelma & Jerry and that November 1977 she co-starred in the film Game Show Models.

It was announced in February 1977 that Houston would star as Bessie Smith in a filmation of the play Me and Bessie, to be produced by Motown; after an announcement that December that Houston was set to portray Bessie Smith in a biopic to be produced in 1978 by Columbia Pictures nothing more was heard of the project.

Houston took acting classes and received her first role in the 1975 made-for-television film Death Scream. In that same year Sheffield Lab released I've Got the Music in Me a direct-to-disc recording by Thelma Houston and Pressure Cooker that went on to become a benchmark vinyl recording for audiophiles.

The following year she recorded songs for the soundtrack of the film The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings starring Billy Dee Williams and James Earl Jones. In 1975 Houston appeared on the Golden Globe Award broadcast performing the nominated song On & On and also was featured in a tribute to Berry Gordy on that year's American Music Award broadcast singing You've Made Me So Very Happy.

That year Houston's version of Do You Know Where You're Going To was being set for single release when it was pulled and the song given to Diana Ross to serve as the theme song for the movie Mahogany. In 1976 Houston sang backing vocals for Motown labelmate Jermaine Jackson on his album My Name Is Jermaine.

A brief about The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is an American reality singing competition television series that premiered on Fox on January 2, 2019. It is part of the Masked Singer franchise which originated from the South Korean version of the show King of Mask Singer which features celebrities singing songs while wearing head-to-toe costumes and face masks concealing their identities.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the program employs panelists who guess the celebrities' identities by interpreting clues provided to them throughout each season. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke appear in each episode and vote alongside an audience for their favorite singer after all performances have concluded. The least popular is eliminated, taking off their mask to reveal their identity.

To prevent their identities from being revealed before each prerecorded episode is broadcast, the program makes extensive use of code names, disguises, non-disclosure agreements, and a team of security guards. While television critics have had mixed reviews for the series and particularly negative opinions of its panelists, the costumes have attracted praise.

Inspired by haute couture, they were designed in the first six seasons by Marina Toybina, who won a Costume Designers Guild Award and two Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Other production staff won or received nominations for various labor union awards, and the show has won or been nominated for awards presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Critics Choice Association, and Hollywood Critics Association.

