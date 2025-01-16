James Cameron Teases Major Twits And Surprises in Avatar 3: 'We Will Also Explore New Worlds'

James Cameron is setting fans up for a change of heart and a shift in perspective with Avatar 3, which is slated for a December 19 release. The renowned filmmaker recently teased some major details about the upcoming installment of the blockbuster franchise.

The Oscar-winning director opened up to Empire magazine about what fans can expect in the latest installment of the Avatar series. He said that the third film will change the state of moral dynamics in the franchise by depicting the Ash People, or the Mangkwan Clan, as somehow different from what viewers initially perceived.

Cameron said, "Varang [Oona Chaplin] is the leader of a people who have gone through an incredible hardship. She's hardened by that. She will do anything for them, even things that we would consider to be evil."

Cameron explained that Avatar 3 would seek to move past the simplistic presentation of good vs. evil. The movie is no longer a story in which all humans are inherently bad and all Na'vi are virtuous. Instead, both groups will have more complexity; the Na'vi will no longer be viewed as perfect but will instead appear as multi-dimensional.

He further revealed, "One thing we wanted to do in this film is not be black-and-white simplistic. We're trying to evolve beyond the 'all humans are bad, all Na'vi are good' paradigm."

In an interview with French newspaper 20 Minutes, Cameron said he aimed to reveal fresh aspects of Pandora, where the Ash People will add more depth to the cultural study within the series.

Advertisement

The director further added, "In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na'vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds while continuing the story of the main characters."

James Cameron promises the audience a continuation of the plot for the protagonists while revealing new worlds and themes. While the first two films were a kind of storytelling precursor, the rest, including Avatar 3, is where the real story happens.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday James Cameron: A Look At His 10 Iconic Movies As Director Turns 70