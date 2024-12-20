Jesse Eisenberg Reveals How Starring In Batman v Superman Damaged His Career: 'Embarrassing to Admit, But I Genuinely Think...'

Jesse Eisenberg has been open about how the role of Lex Luthor in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice harmed his career. Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast on December 16, the actor stated that both the film and his performance were poorly received, which left a lasting impression on his career trajectory.

Although the movie grossed 874 million USD worldwide, its mixed reviews made things harder for Eisenberg. According to him, this negative criticism about his acting in such a highly viewed movie project made it hard to find other roles afterward. He said, "I was in this Batman movie, and the Batman movie was so poorly received, and I was so poorly received."

According to Eisenberg, if an actor is associated with a movie of such high profile but it's not that good, industry decision-makers will skip over that actor for subsequent movies. He continued, "I've never said this before, and it’s kind of embarrassing to admit, but I genuinely think it actually hurt my career in a real way because I was poorly received in something so public."

The broad negative response to Batman v Superman, however, was inevitable and he strongly felt it. Even though he doesn't normally pay much attention to reviews or industry press, he was aware of how the film was received and the personal and professional implications that followed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jesse Eisenberg Describes How Emma Stone Was 'Assaulting Me with Insults' During Zombieland Audition

On a personal level, Eisenberg admitted to feeling a bit responsible for the outcome. Although he enjoyed being part of the film, he felt that his performance could have been better. To him, this was a bitter pill to swallow.

He said, "I loved my role and I loved the movie, doing it and everything. So I feel just myself to blame. I'm not like they did me wrong. No. I'm like, 'Oh, I guess I did something wrong there,'"

Eisenberg's latest work, A Real Pain, in which he was the writer, director, and also the lead, has received four Golden Globe nominations. The plot revolves around two cousins, David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin), as they try to navigate through a Holocaust tour in Poland to honor their grandmother. The journey transforms into a very emotional exploration of their rather strained relationship amid their family's history.

ALSO READ: 'I Really Couldn’t Stop Crying': Jesse Eisenberg Opens Up About Emotional Struggles While Filming The End Of The Tour