Are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet finally splitting up? Divorce drama explained

Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from Jason Momoa, putting an end to their relationship of eighteen years. The 56-year-old actress, also known as Lilakoi Moon, submitted the necessary paperwork in Los Angeles County court on Monday. This comes two years after they publicly announced their split.

The divorce filing cites irreconcilable conflicts as the reason for their separation. Fortunately, they have already reached an agreement on dividing their assets and neither party requires financial support. As for their children, their 15-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter will share custody.

Momoa and Bonet share two children, daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15. Momoa is most recognized for his work on Game of Thrones and the Aquaman film series. Bonet had a prominent role in the television series The Cosby Show, as well as in the motion pictures Enemy of the State and High Fidelity.

Bonet and Momoa's relationship

It wasn't until 2005 that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet started dating. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa happened to meet at a Los Angeles jazz bar. Bonet was already separated from her then-husband.

Bonet and Momoa shared the joyous news of their first daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, in July 2007. The announcement was made by Momoa's mother on his forum. Interestingly, Bonet kept their second pregnancy a secret until she was seven months along.

Fast forward to 2017, Momoa and Bonet finally tied the knot in a cozy ceremony held in Topanga, California. It's worth mentioning that they had already been calling each other husband and wife for years. However, after five years of marriage, the couple sadly revealed their decision to part ways, bringing an end to their 17-year relationship in January 2022.

