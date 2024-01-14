Why did Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt cover their mouths in a recent pose? Exploring recent lip-reading controversy

Last Friday, Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt reunited at the AFI Awards in Los Angeles, having both attended the Golden Globes the weekend before. Gomez and Blunt posed in an iconic pose with hands on their mouths, poking fun at the recent lip-reading controversy. Here's what happened;

Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt gave iconic pose with hands on their mouths

To humorously address the gossip, Blunt and Gomez posed with hands in front of their mouths at the Four Seasons Hotel, sharing the playful photo on Gomez's Instagram with the caption, “We shall not speak lol.”

The Golden Globes stirred up online chatter, with a viral video of Gomez talking to Taylor Swift, prompting lip-reading speculations. In the Golden Globes video, Gomez leaned over Swift, sparking speculation about the content of their conversation.

Some viewers guessed it involved Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, also present at the event and subjected to lip-reading interpretations. When the duo were talking, their video went viral with a few lip readers claiming that Selena was talking about Timothee Chalamet saying, "He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no,” with Taylor Swift.

However, Gomez refuted these claims on E! News, stating in the comments that “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she added, “Not that that’s anyone's business.” Selena later also posted rare clicks with her boyfriend Benny Blanco enjoying tender moments.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's divorce rumors

Another video hinted at Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski discussing divorce. Where Krasinski was alleged to be saying, 'Can't wait to get divorce," but later it was clarified that he said, "Can't wait til we're indoors. It's windy."

Amidst rumors, a source clarified that whatever Blunt and Krasinski were discussing, it was not related to marriage troubles. The source dismissed divorce rumors, stating the couple finds them amusing and ridiculous. With celebrities increasingly aware of being caught on camera, covering mouths might become a trend to thwart lip readers. The incident underscores the scrutiny celebrities face at awards shows and their efforts to navigate the public eye, especially in the era of viral moments and online speculation