Jean-Paul Vignon, French Vocalist, Musician And Actor, Passes Away At 89; Look At His Life And Legacy

Jean-Paul Vignon, a celebrated French vocalist and actor who often lent his Gallic accent to Hollywood productions, has passed away at 89. The actor’s demise on March 22 in Beverly Hills, California, is being attributed to liver cancer.

Vignon, during his career, was a part of several iconic films, including Marc Webb’s romance comedy 500 Days of Summer as the French narrator. His voice appears when the lovelorn Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) goes on a solo movie date after Summer (Zoey Deschanel) breaks up with him, only to fall asleep and dream of a black-and-white French film that resonates with his sufferings.

More details about the renowned actor’s life and career, in the wake of his passing, are reminisced below.

Jean-Paul Vignon — Early Life and Career

Vignon was born on January 30, 1935, in the port city of Dire-Daoua, the colonial territory of French Somaliland. He was raised and schooled in Avignon, France. Vignon began his artistic career as a musician in his home country. He performed as part of a cabaret in Paris and, in the 1950s, starred in the French film Les Promesses Dangereuses and Asphalt. He was signed as a vocalist to the French imprint Disques Vogue.

Bringing his multifaceted talents to the United States, Vignon made multiple appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, singing a duet with Liza Minnelli on one of the occasions. He also became a regular guest on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson as well as Merv Griffin’s daytime show.

Advertisement

Among his myriad endeavors in the States is also a musical album titled Because I Love You, as well as a supporting role in the World War II film The Devil’s Brigade.

Vignon also hosted the Canadian show The Sensuous Man, produced by Dick Clark.

Other Notable Works and Personal Life

In the first Shrek movie, Vignon voiced one of Robin Hood’s Merry Men. He also voiced the character of Gena in the animated feature The Adventures of Cheburashka and Friends.

As for his acting credits, he appeared as Andre in Gilmore Girls and as Monsieur Lazare in Days of Our Lives.

Vignon is survived by his longtime partner Suzie Summers, his daughters Marguerite Vignon Gaul (from his marriage to the late actress Brigid Bazlen) and Lucy Brank, and his granddaughters Leah and Hannah.

ALSO READ: 'He Had Tears In His Eyes': Colman Domingo Remembers Final Moment With Late The Color Purple Costar Louis Gossett Jr.