Jenna Dewan Shares Heartwarming Pic Of Newborn Daughter Rhiannon With Family Pup; See HERE

Beautiful and talented actress Jenna Dewan is having beautiful moments with her baby Rhiannon. On Friday, June 28, the actress and dancer posted some pictures on her Instagram Story where she displayed her soft and warm life.

Of the family, Rhiannon, born on June 14, is seen sleeping beside one of the family dogs in one of the photos. In one of the photos, Dewan wrote, "The two babies."

In another picture, the mother-daughter duo is seen watching a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders documentary on Netflix with Rhiannon wearing a light pink onesie with a cloud print on it.

A third image shows Dewan carrying Rhiannon, neatly tucked in what appears to be a bird and greenery-themed shawl. Dewan shared her love for the soft and pretty swaddle that came from @dockatot.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee announce birth of daughter Rhiannon

In the last picture, Jenna Dewan and her two dogs are wrapped in blankets. She humorously captioned it as “I don’t even know what’s going on here”.

Both Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, declared Rhiannon’s birth on June 20 on their Instagram account. They said, “Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee June 14, 2024," they wrote. "From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family."

The post concluded, “Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl."

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee prioritize co-parenting in blended family

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee also have a child, a son who is 4 years of age by the name of Callum. Dewan also once discussed co-parenting in a blended family in an interview with PEOPLE, labelling it as the new normal. Apart from Callum and Rhiannon, she has a daughter, Everly, who is 11 years old with her ex-spouse, Channing Tatum.

"Like everything else in life, you learn as you go. You shift and evolve and you adapt to how life is presenting itself to you," she explained of her co-parenting methods. "That includes getting the new normal of a blended family."

The key component of her philosophy is that the children need to be put first. "Kids always come first,” she added. ”How you feel about your kids. How you treat your kids. Kids always come first above everything else."

