Jennifer Affleck Admits She’s 'Never Met' Husband Zac Affleck's Famous Cousin Ben Affleck; Jokes About Having The Same Name As JLo

Jennifer Lynn Affleck, soon set to appear in Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is confessing that she has never met her husband’s famous cousin, Ben Affleck. Speaking with People ahead of the September 6 premiere of the series, the MomToker, who labeled herself the “new Jenny from the block” on Monday, also joked that it’s always been interesting being Jennifer Affleck. She claimed she’s the OG JLo.

“Especially because my name happens to be not only Jen but Jennifer Lynn Affleck, which is the exact same as JLo. She went from Jennifer Lynn Lopez to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, which is so crazy,” she explained, referencing how the singer and actress changed her last name after marrying Ben. Lopez, however, has asked the court to reestablish her maiden name in her divorce filing from the two-time Oscar winner.

“People are very curious and wondering how we’re related, and it’s so funny,” Jennifer said.

Regarding the Argo actor’s connection to her family, Jennifer added, “He’s my husband’s cousin, but we’ve never met him.”

Zac, for those who may not know, is Ben’s first cousin once removed. His dad, Dave Affleck, is Ben and Casey Affleck’s first cousin.

“Zac’s dad has [met them], when [Ben] was very little,” Jennifer noted, adding that she hopes to meet him one day.

During the show’s premiere, per People, Jennifer further addressed her ties with the famous Affleck, saying she’d love to know both Casey and Ben Affleck’s thoughts on her show.

“They can tell me how the show is,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time Jennifer talked about Zac’s relationship with Ben Affleck. In September 2022, shortly after Bennifer tied the knot twice—once in Vegas and the second time at Affleck's lavish Georgia estate—the influencer, who currently has 1.4 million followers, posted a video on TikTok, feigning disappointment over Lopez conservatively taking her husband’s last name, which made her moniker similar to hers.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres on Friday, September 6, on Hulu.

