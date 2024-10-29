Jennifer Aniston Remembers Matthew Perry On First Anniversary Of His Death With Heartwarming Pictures; See HERE

Trigger Warning: This article mentions drugs and death

Jennifer Aniston remembered her Friends co-star Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary. In a simple Instagram message, Aniston wrote, “1 year,” along with a band-aided heart and a dove emoji, symbols often used to remember those who have passed. The post linked to the Matthew Perry Foundation, a non-profit established in his name to support individuals struggling with addiction.

In the throwback images, Aniston, 55, shared heartfelt moments from the Friends set, including a shot of herself with Perry and fellow cast members Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Perry was found dead in the bathtub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. His autopsy revealed that he died from the acute effects of ketamine among other causes. Five individuals have since been charged in connection with his tragic and untimely passing, including California physician Dr. Mark Chavez, who pleaded guilty earlier this month to conspiring to distribute the drug to Perry.

“What I’m hoping, and what I think the agencies involved in this case are hoping, is that those who have taken up the business of supplying drugs that can kill people are now on notice. It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are. You are going down, baby,” Keith Morrison told Today’s Savannah Guthrie in a joint family interview on October 25.

Meanwhile, Perry’s mother, Suzanne Morrison, expressed relief that charges have been made in the case.

Besides Dr. Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who allegedly provided drugs to Perry, and Jasveen Sangha, a drug dealer also known as the Ketamine Queen, have been charged; both have pleaded not guilty. Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and friend Erik Fleming, however, have pleaded guilty to ketamine-related charges and are awaiting sentencing.

In an interview with NBC last week, Suzanne shared one of her final conversations with Perry, noting a sense of inevitability about his death. She recalled that shortly before he passed, Perry expressed his love for her, a moment she later recognized as a premonition.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

