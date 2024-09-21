‘We Get That A Lot’: Friends Creator Marta Kauffman On Fans Pitching ‘Great’ Spin-Off Ideas For The Sitcom

Friends has become a generational sitcom, all thanks to digital streaming platforms. With this access, young fans have watched and fallen in love with the sitcom and its characters. As a result, the series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright are pestered by young fans clamoring for a spin-off series.

Ahead of the beloved sitcom’s 30th anniversary on September 22, the show creators stopped by the Today Show to reminisce about the good old sitcom days and discuss its growing popularity in today’s generation. “I would imagine it’s kind of what it must feel like when your kid turns 30, and you’re like, ‘How did that happen?’ ” Crane said about the show.

Speaking of kids, Bright revealed how he’s often approached by young fans asking for more episodes of the sitcom, which premiered on NBC in 1994 and concluded in May 2004 after ten successful seasons. “We get that a lot,” Kauffman added.

She also admitted to getting fan emails with ideas for spin-off stories. “Everybody has a great idea, and the great idea is: their kids, grown up, doing a Friends show,” she added. This is potentially one of the best ways to revive Friends since almost all of the six main characters became parents when season 10 ended.

Advertisement

David Schwimmer’s Ross was the first to become a dad after welcoming his son Ben with ex-wife Carol (Jane Sibbett). In the later seasons, he welcomes a daughter with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). As for Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), she technically might not be a mother but did give birth to her brother Frank’s triplets through surrogacy. Finally, after a long struggle to get pregnant, Monica (Courtney Cox) and Chandler (Mathew Perry) adopt twins in the final season.

So, with these seven Friends babies in the mix — not to mention any Phoebe and Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani might have had over the years — the potential Friends spin-off cast is a fascinating mix of unique family dynamics! However, the creators are not on board with the idea, “Oh, no. No, no, no,” Kauffman reacted.