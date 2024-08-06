Jennifer Garner Worked Out Intensely For Playing Elektra Again In Deadpool & Wolverine And Her Latest Video Is Proof; Check Out

Jennifer Garner was recently seen reprising her role as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine. The actress, who got the chance to revisit her character 20 years later, took to social media to share her routine and narrate how close she is to the superhero from Marvel comics.

Garner, who was one of the biggest surprises in the recently released Marvel film, had a huge cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, and since then, the fans have not gotten over it.

On Instagram, the actress uploaded a video of herself, where she could be seen preparing for the superhero character. Along with the clip, Garner also wrote a long caption. In her Instagram caption, Jennifer Garner recalled the time when she was approached by Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds to play the role of Elektra again on the big screen.

She stated that the two had come to her during the filming of The Adam Project to appear in their next big act, Deadpool & Wolverine. “They gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes,” she wrote.

Jennifer Garner further went on to add that, besides trying to convince her kid’s friends that she actually has the secret life of a ninja, she has not picked up the scent of Elektra Natchios since 2004.

The actress then went on to add about how she got in touch with her best friend and OG stunt double Shauna Duggins and headed straight for intense training, of which boxing three days a week was a part.

Advertisement

The Yes Day actress also added that she did not know that she and Elektra needed a proper end; however, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds had thought about it.

Jennifer Garner was first seen playing the character in Daredevil back in 2003. The film also starred Ben Affleck in the titular role. Later, the character’s solo project was released in 2005, and now in Deadpool & Wolverine, it was another chance for Jennifer Garner to play Elektra Natchios again.

Besides Garner’s Elektra, the cameos in the Marvel Studios film also included Channing Tatum’s Gambit, Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Dafne Keen’s Laura, aka X-23, and more.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: What Is The Difference Between Earth 10005 Vs 616? Explored