Deadpool & Wolverine Brings Back TONS Of Marvel, Fox Characters; Here's Every Cameo We Caught In Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Movie

Warning: This article contains major movie spoilers.



Marvel Cinematic Universe returns with maximum effort - Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in cinemas. And, the movie features a range of thrilling and surprising cameos. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in the third Deadpool film which includes a blend of both expected and unexpected guest appearances studded into the plotline.

Shawn Levy, the film’s director, had stated earlier in interviews that while the movie has many cameo appearances, they are not meant to overshadow the story but are subtly integrated into it. The Internet has been buzzing with rumors about various characters making cameos – some have actually come true while others remain speculative.

A comprehensive guide to every cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine:

[SPOILER ALERT: Major Deadpool & Wolverine movie spoilers ahead. Scroll at your own risk.]

Jon Favreau comes back as Happy Hogan

Favreau returns as Tony Stark's loyal right hand since 2008 when the foundation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was built. On Earth-616, Wade Wilson meets Happy in March 2018 during a flashback where he hopes to join the Avengers. Happy declines his request but promises to keep an eye on him while wishing him good luck.

Tyler Mane as Sabretooth

Tyler Mane returns to his role of Sabretooth from the X-Men series in Deadpool & Wolverine, where the titular characters have a quick fight that results in Sabretooth’s headless body.

Advertisement

Henry Cavill as The Cavillrine

Playing Superman throughout the DC Extended Universe films Henry Cavill takes on an alternate version of Wolverine known as The Cavillrine. Deadpool introduced this gruff Wolverine variant early on in the film during his journey across the multiverse after stealing TemPad from TVA.

Rob McElhenney as a TVA Soldier

Rob McElhenney, who stars in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia appears as one of the TVA soldiers. A close friend of Reynolds’, McElhenney is co-owner of Wrexham AFC; an English football team. While shooting the film set somewhere in London, Reynolds invited him with an assurance that he would have a part in it.

Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/Human Torch

A surprise comeback by Chris Evans who used to play Johnny Storm alias Human Torch for both Fantastic Four movies released in 2005 and 2007 before he was Captain America. Deadpool and Wolverine meet Johnny Storm in The Void, which is a metaphysical wasteland. Although Cassandra Nova kills Johnny, he comes back at the end-credits scene to talk smack about Nova in classic Johnny style.

Advertisement

Wesley Snipes as Blade

Stephen Norrington's 1998 Blade is the movie arguably considered as the trendsetter for all comic-book movies. In this movie, Blade himself is played by Wesley Snipes who makes a meta-joke about Mahershala Ali's forthcoming delayed for quite some time Blade reboot.

Jennifer Garner as Elektra

Jennifer Garner once again takes up the Elektra character she first portrayed in Daredevil (2003) and its subsequent solo film released in 2005. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Elektra teams up with Deadpool, Wolverine, and others; they meet there while traversing through The Void.

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Finally, Channing Tatum has got to play Gambit after many years of trying to get it done as a standalone movie. Gambit was played by Taylor Kitsch in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, Tatum almost took that role in X-Men: The Last Stand but Gambit was removed from the final cut of the movie. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Tatum showcases his comedic skills alongside Elektra and Blade on one side of the team.

Advertisement

Dafne Keen as Laura/X-23

From Logan, Dafne Keen gets back into her role as Laura or X-23 for Deadpool & Wolverine. This time around, she joins forces with Wade Wilson, Logan, Elektra, Gambit, and Blade to break through Cassie Nova’s base camp before running away from The Void.

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Hunter B-15 appears late in the movie played by Wunmi Mosaku who is known from Loki. She is notified of an unsanctioned use of a time ripper device within Mr. Paradox's area at the end of the movie.

Matthew McConaughey as Cowboypool

Here Matthew McConaughey debuts in MCU by playing the part of Cowboypool who also happens to be a variant of Deadpool whose face is never seen. This marks his first appearance after previously turning down a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He was offered the role of Ego.

Blake Lively as Ladypool

Ryan Reynolds’ wife since 2012, Blake Lively makes a cameo appearance as Lady Deadpool, which is a female version of Deadpool. She is one of the many Deadpool variants who makes it through the portal out of The Void.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's kids

Three children born to Reynolds and Lively appear in the film. Their firstborn daughter James is cast as a screaming mutant, while Inez, 7, plays Kidpool and one-year-old Olin portrays Babypool.

Advertisement

Nathan Fillion as Headpool

In the film, Canadian-American actor Nathan Fillion will voice act for Headpool. His character floats around without a body, as the name suggests. Fillion is best known for playing Captain Malcolm Reynolds in the Firefly series.

Paul Mullin as Welshpool

The character of Welshpool is embodied by Paul Mullin, who is Wrexham AFC’s striker. Wrexham football club is co-owned by Ryan Reynolds, who surprisingly is also in the movie starring as Deadpool.

Every cameo, long or short duration is meant to add flavor to this film thereby giving fans both mix-up nostalgia, surprise, and joyous moments. The excitement and complexity of Deadpool & Wolverine are amplified by several more notable cameos from different films. This movie incorporates not only characters fans love from other Marvel movies but fresh faces and variants that contribute multiverse themes to its storyline too.

Available in theatres globally since July 26, Deadpool & Wolverine blends humor, action, and heaps of cameos for an enjoyable watch for Marvel enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: Did Marvel Plant False Leaks On The Internet To Cover Up Deadpool & Wolverine's Actual Cameos? EP Wendy Jacobson Has THIS To Say