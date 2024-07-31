Deadpool & Wolverine: What Is The Difference Between Earth 10005 Vs 616? Explored

It's time for a session of Multiverse 101 since Deadpool & Wolverine traveled between Earth-616 and Earth-10105. With its fourth wall-breaking, f-bombing, and snikt-ing its way into theaters globally, Deadpool & Wolverine has audiences in awe. It's a nonstop, action-packed ride that sees Australia and Canada's favorite sons, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, face a grave threat to the Multiverse in this already massively successful Marvel film.

What do 10005 & Earth 616 mean in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie?

Marvel Studios' storytelling since Avengers: Endgame has been arguably confusing for those who can't understand the Multiverse or even those with a more thorough understanding of MCU lore.

It's understandable. There are almost too many variables, timeline branches, as well as anchor beings, to keep one's head still. Adding to the confusion, Deadpool & Wolverine played fast and loose with the Marvel Multiverse.

Almost everything in the MCU has taken place on Earth-616 (the in-universe time-watchdog group the TVA calls 616 "The Sacred Timeline"). It's home to the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and countless other heroes.

Earth-10005, on the other hand, is the official multiversal designation for Fox Marvel Universe, which includes movies such as Patrick Stewart's X-Men movies and James McAvoy's Logan. Deadpool & Wolverine first introduced the numbered indicator 10005 to this world.

Exactly how did Deadpool reach Earth 616?

Advertisement

Things get shaky here. Wade Wilson is sitting in an office at the beginning of Deadpool & Wolverine. The words "Earth-616—The Sacred Timeline—2018" appear on screen as the scene comes into focus.

Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan was meeting with Wade in a room, presumably at the Avengers' compound upstate. As evidence of Wade's travel to Earth-616, there are many objects in space, such as Phil Coulson's trading cards and Tony Stark's original arc reactor.

A number of eagle-eyed theatergoers spotted Cable's time travel device wrapped around Wade's wrist in Deadpool 2. Deadpool 2 established, however, that the device could only send its user through time, not through the Multiverse. The gadget's presence in the scene is meant to illustrate how Deadpool was able to jump universes without speaking.

In spite of how frustrating it may be for MCU die-hards, this is the best explanation provided by the official channels. Wade may have taken the time travel device to someone more knowledgeable than himself who could modify it for multiverse travel. In any case, Deadpool & Wolverine was designed to appeal to a wide audience, and by most accounts, that goal was met.

Advertisement

What does this mean for Marvel's previously outlined rules? Does it mean it's okay to get a bit vague? It's certainly not a must-see movie, but many agree that it's an extremely enjoyable experience.

In theaters now, Deadpool & Wolverine.

ALSO READ: Was It Ryan Reynolds Behind the Suit in Deadpool & Wolverine's Viral Bye Bye Bye Sequence? Here's What We Know