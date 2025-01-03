Jennifer Lopez Has Too Much To Share From Last Year Along With Bikini Post; Take A Look

Entering a new year, Jennifer Lopez has something stunning to share with her followers on social media. The actress, who even happens to be a talented singer recently shared a few clips and clicks that showed her enjoying the holidays in Aspen.

Taking to Instagram, the Boy Next Door actress shared a post in which she could be seen standing in front of a logo made up of light that seemingly read “The Pink Pussy Cat.” In this selfie, J.Lo could be seen wearing a black full-sleeve top, while also donning a black cowboy hat.

With her time being at the bar, with friends and family, enjoying drinks and dancing near a nicely decorated Christmas tree, the Love Don't Cost a Thing artist was then seen decorating the festive tree, and spending time with her family.

However, later came a few pictures that surely amused everyone who looked at them. The Wedding Planner actress was seen wearing a sexy, two-piece string bikini.

She wore this outfit with a few gold embellishments. Having the track, Daylight Doom, by Moto Bandit being played with the clip, the photo also read “New Post.”

While covering her eyes and upper face with a black cowboy hat, Jennifer Lopez also wore a silver chain, having her hand over the other. With the hat also having a feather attached to it, the highly acclaimed and globally loved artist wore a gold necklace that had a large pendant.

The actress from Maid in Manhattan completed her look with brown furry boots.

Advertisement

Other video clips and images in the post showed how pleasant was the snowy getaway spot, where she celebrated her Christmas.

The Ain't It Funny artist celebrated her holiday season in Aspen. Where she posed with friends for photos making a snowman, going skiing, and enjoying fireworks.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Character In Upcoming Movie Unstoppable; Says, ‘Women Are Strong’