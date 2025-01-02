'We Were Kindred Spirits’: Jennifer Lopez On Her Connection With Judy Robles Whose Life Is Subjected In Her Film Unstoppable

Jennifer Lopez could relate to Judy Robles while playing her in the upcoming and highly acclaimed film Unstoppable. The inspirational sports drama has been creating a ton of buzz, and Robles whose life the film is based on, has been getting standing ovations at screening.

Speaking to Variety, Lopez revealed that Robles is too awkward to accept praise hence she motivates her to own it. “I tell her all the time, ‘You need to own who you are and what you’ve done,’” the actress added.

Robles raised her son Anthony as a single mother despite facing financial hardships and being in an abusive relationship. Anthony became a college wrestling champ despite being born with one leg. Lopez admitted that although she’s “humble” about it, Robles should accept how inspiring her story is for every mother.

Talking about how the Atlas actress could resonate with the story of the wrestling champ’s mother, she said, “We were kindred spirits.” They both grew up Latina in the country, had children, faced challenges in relationships yet managed to hold their families together.

Unstoppable has scored Lopez some of the best reviews of her career by showing her talented and nuanced performance in the film. Jharrel Jerome who played Anthony in the film recalled his “nervous” first interaction with the pop star. “Growing up Dominican in the Bronx, she was an important figure in my house,” he told Variety.

However, when they started working together, it all went away because Lopez turned out to be an amazing scene partner. “She just wanted to get it right,” Jerome added. The Hustlers actress was honored with the Legend & Groundbreaker Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Speaking of the honor, Lopez admitted that she was “humbled” and “blown away.” However, she claimed that it was a halfway mark and she has a long way to go. “My biggest projects are in front of me, and my biggest successes. Everything is in the future,” she added.