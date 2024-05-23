Jennifer Lopez Refuses To Entertain Divorce Questions With Ben Affleck; Shrugs Reporter Off Saying 'You Know Better Than That'

Jennifer Lopez was confronted with a question regarding her personal life at a recent press conference for her upcoming film Atlas, but the actress took it in stride, answering the intrusive question with utmost grace. “Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumors?” a reporter asked the actress/producer in a room full of press gathered in Mexico City on Wednesday, May 22. “What is the truth? Para la prensa Mexicana [for the Mexican press], what is the truth of the situation?”

While the actress put on a smile as she held the microphone, ready to answer the question, Lopez’s co-star Simu Liu immediately interjected, saying, “Okay we’re not doing that.”

“Thank you so much, guys. We really appreciate it. Thank you,” the Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor added. Lopez then leaned in and locked eyes with the reporter, responding, “You know better than that.” Once again, Simu Liu jumped in, voicing, “C’mon, don't come in with that energy, please.”

Liu, 35, then went on to praise Lopez’s contribution to the film, saying, “Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she's a boss.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

As Liu and Lopez exited the stage after the press meeting ended, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer thanked the media members in Spanish and blew them a kiss.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorce rumors

Amid Lopez being busy with the 2024 Met Gala, promotion of Atlas, and the filming of Kiss of a Spider Woman, the 54-year-old performer’s marriage with Ben Affleck, 51, has reportedly hit a rough patch with multiple reports suggesting that the latter has moved out of their shared L.A. home.

Their marriage is “not in the best place at the moment,” a source close to Lopez told People earlier this week.

The Gone Girl star, for the records, was noticeably absent from the Los Angeles premiere of Atlas on Monday, May 20, and he wasn't spotted at the Mexico City premiere of the film on Tuesday, May 21 either. Instead, the actor was clicked dining at a popular Italian joint in Santa Monica recently.

Both Lopez and Affleck were spotted wearing their wedding rings earlier this week, per People.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — Their Story

Jen and Ben met and fell in love on the set of Gigli in 2001. The lovebirds soon became engaged but split in 2004. Nearly two decades later, in 2021, they rekindled their romance and got married in a Vegas wedding in July 2022 followed by a grand ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia estate in August.

For those who may not know, after their much-talked-about split in 2004, both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck moved on with different partners: her with Marc Anthony and him with Jennifer Garner. From her previous marriage — Lopez has two children, Emme Muñiz and Max Muñiz — while Affleck shares his three kids, Violet, Seraphina (now Fin), and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Shut Down Divorce Speculations As They Were Seen Wearing Wedding Rings