Who Are The Lifers? All We Know About Kim Kardashian's Low-Key Friends Group

While it may seem like Kim Kardashian has the largest group of celebrity and big-name friends, her closest ones are pretty low-key. The SKIMS founder turns to her low-key BFF group called The Lifers, whenever needed. Interestingly, it does not include the names of Hollywood stars or socialites like herself, but friends she has known all her life.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, 6 June, Kim confessed that she has “never seen a therapist” because of her trustworthy best friends who mean the “entire world” to her. Kim’s elite group of BFFs comprises seven members - Allison Statter, Simon Harouche, Lindsay May, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis, and Ashley Kassan.

Who are The Lifers?

Allison Statter

Allison Statter is Kim Kardashian's #1 BFF. Besides being friends with the billionaire, Statter is somewhat of a mogul herself. She is the CEO of Blended Strategy Group which manages and markets celebrity influencers, the likes of Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez. The company has been recognized for propelling celebrity beauty brands in the U.S. What better for Kardashian’s KKW success?

Allison’s father is Irving Azoff, the former CEO of Ticketmaster and exec chairman of LiveNation. Her brother, Jeffrey Azoff manages Harry Styles. Even though Statter remains low-key, her professional and family background makes quite some noise.

Advertisement

However, Statter has not been immune to making an appearance on The Kardashians. She has been featured on multiple episodes. Kim once told the Daily Mail that their moms also have been BFFs in the past and have taken her and Statter on several trips together.

Simone Harouche

Simone Harouche, 44, and Kardashian are childhood friends. A fashion designer by profession, Harouche revealed in a birthday post in 2020 that they had known each other since 11 years old. According to Cosmopolitan, she was also present when Kim was robbed in Paris in October 2016.

Harouche has a successful professional career as a stylist, and interior designer and also co-founded Kit-Undergarments. Her clients include Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Nicole Richie and others. She was also named one of the 25 most powerful stylists in Hollywood. Kim has the whole pack it seems!

Sarah Meyer Michaelson

The founder of Roe Caviar, Sarah Meyer Michaelson is another of Kim’s highly successful friends. Much like her Lifer BFF, Michaelson is also well-established in Hollywood’s celebrity circles. She is often captured hanging out with celebrities like Courtney Cox, Erin Foster, and her famous sister and jewelry designer, Jennifer Meyer.

Advertisement

However, Michaelson has drawn a boundary with her high-profile status by keeping her social media private.

Zoe Winkler Reinis

The daughter of Happy Days star Henry Winkler, Zoe is best known for her campaign organization, This Is About Humanity which works for immigrant families, uniting separated members at the border. She is also one of The Lifers and again, has drawn a boundary with her private life.

Lindsay May

Lindsay May is the co-founder of the consulting agency Mayflower Entertainment which connects entertainment brands and pop culture partners to their full advertising potential. Kim and May’s friendship is quite low-key with scarce online photos of them together. The duo were captured together during the reality star’s 43rd birthday bash.

Ashley Kassan

The seventh and final Lifer, Ashley Kassan is reportedly related to Todd Kraines, owing to her maiden name, Ashley Kraines. She married executive producer Adam Kassan and does not have any social media. She was also captured beside Kim Kardashian during her 43rd birthday celebrations.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian’s new pal made headlines

Another of Kim’s friends, who is not a member of The Lifers, but is certainly someone really close to The Kardashians star, Ivanka Trump. Donald Trump’s daughter and former Advisor of the President of the US, Ivanka was the latest celebrity to make an appearance on the Hulu reality show.

In the June 6 episode, the political figure was seen as one of the earliest guests to enter the Kardashians’s 43rd birthday party. She was also seen sitting right beside Kim on the birthday dinner table. This, in turn, sparked speculation about the TV personality’s close association with Trump and her family. The seating position of Trump spoke in volumes of her tight-knit friendship with the SKIMS founder.

Many fans speculated about Kim’s political affinity and criticized her for associating with the Trumps. However, the reality star has reportedly worked with Donald Trump during his presidential years, to work on driving changes in prison reform. Other than that, Ivanka and Kim have been captured chilling together on multiple occasions.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Sheds Tears Over Raising Four Kids On Her Own; Says 'I Can't Do It Anymore'