Jennifer Lopez Says Moms Can Be 'Human Beings Who Struggle' Despite Putting Their 'Best Foot Forward' For Their Kids

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about how she balances being a mother, a full-time actress, and a singer, while also embracing her vulnerability as a human being.

In an interview for British Vogue, Lopez spoke with Judy Robles, whom she portrays in her new movie Unstoppable. The two discussed the lessons they’ve learned about motherhood. Robles is the mother of champion wrestler Anthony Robles, the subject of the film.

During the candid conversation, Lopez reflected on the challenges of motherhood and balancing her emotions while being present for her children.

“Okay, there’s so much going on here. And I understand it. I mean, as a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids,” Lopez said. “You want to lift them up. That doesn’t stop you from being a human being who struggles.”

Unstoppable centers around the life of Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg, and explores his relationship with his mother, Judy, and their family.

Lopez shares her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lopez discussed how her personal experiences as a mother helped her connect with her role in the film. She also shared how the project provided her with much-needed validation as an occasional single mother.

“I’ve been a single mom at times in my life, and [I’ve asked], ‘Am I enough for them?’” Lopez said. “And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you. And that’s what the movie gave me: You are enough.”

Earlier this year, the multihyphenate canceled her This Is Me…Live tour to spend more time with her kids and family. She called the decision “the best” she ever made for herself, even though it was unlike her to take time off work. She discussed the move on an episode of The Graham Norton Show.

