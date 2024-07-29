Jennifer Lopez Stylishly Poses For Photos With Twins Max And Emme: 'My Whole Heart'

Jennifer Lopez is a talented actress, with a beautiful voice as a singer. Moreover, JLo is also a mother of two, who recently showed affection towards her kids, as she shared a few pictures of them on her social media.

The Dance Again singer looked amazing as she donned a beautiful motherly smile, as seen in the photos.

Jennifer Lopez shares pictures with her twins

Recently, Jennifer Lopez proved again that she is a great mother while being an acclaimed actress, who also releases great hits. The Mother actress took to her social media and posted a few pictures of herself posing with her two kids, who happen to be twins.

Sharing the very affectionate photos on her personal Instagram, the Maid in Manhattan actress also wrote a caption that read, “My whole heart.” This caption also had two hearts in green and white.

The color palette of these emojis went great along with the dress that she wore in the photos.

In the first picture, the On The Floor singer was seen proudly looking at Max, as they posed together standing in the doorway, with a perfect yellow light coming from behind.

In this picture, she was seen wearing a white and green printed dress. The whole dress looked beautiful accompanied by a white belt.

Similarly, in the next photo, the Love Dont Cost a Thing singer was then seen posing with Emme. This was a picture of them smiling while taking a selfie in front of a fountain.

It looks like the picture might have been clicked during Jennifer Lopez’s trip to Paris that she took with her twins.

Who are Jennifer Lopez’s twins?

Maximilian 'Max' David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, are the two kids who mean everything to Jennifer Lopez. They are her twins, who are 16 years old and were born on February 22, 2008.

She welcomed her kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. As per a report by PEOPLE, the two kids have been homeschooled when they were younger as Lopez wanted to be around her kids all the time.

As she toured, JLo always took her kids along, even while making appearances and filming. And hence, the actress decided to go ahead with the decision of homeschooling.

The publication has also stated that Emme is following the footsteps of her mother and is a singer and an author.

Through the years, Jennifer Lopez has only become proud of her kids.

