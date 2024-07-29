Did Ben Affleck Buy New Mansion After Splitting From Jennifer Lopez? Here’s What We Know

Ben Affleck has bought a new house amidst his separation from Jennifer Lopez. Both Affleck and JLO have been making headlines ever since the past few months, as their marriage is on the edge of falling apart. As the actress-singer celebrated her birthday last week with her family and friends, the AIR director was nowhere to be seen. Meanwhile, Affleck had moved out of the house where he lived with Lopez last month. According to the reports, the Justice League actor bought a mansion in Los Angeles worth $20 million.

The Hollywood couple also listed their home in Beverly Hills for sale. The duo has put up a price of $68 million over the house that they bought for $60 million. A celebrity realtor, Josh Flagg, revealed in conversation with People Magazine that just as the couple has listed their apartment for a relatively close price to what they bought, it suggests they really wanted to move.

What did the celebrity realtor say about Ben Affleck and JLO’s property listings?

While speaking with the media portal, the celebrity realtor revealed that, with the price at which the property was listed, Affleck and JLO would either reach a breakeven point, or move out with a very low profit. Flagg mentioned, "With that said, I’m also going to take [a guess] that they’re not going to walk out of this making money. They’re going to either break even or take a small loss.”

The Hollywood couple is currently living separately, and a source close to the duo also revealed that they would be spending their summer away from each other. While Jennifer Lopez is enjoying her time away from the city with her family and friends, Affleck is shooting for his upcoming film and spending time with his kids simultaneously.

Jennifer Lopez’s birthday bash

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday dressed up as a princess from Bridgerton. The actress turned 55 on July 24, and to show her gratitude for her fans and well-wishers, Lopez posted a picture of herself with her cake, and in the caption, she wrote, “I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, and shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed.”

She further added, “I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in July 2022, after dating for a year.

