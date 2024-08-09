Jennifer Lopez's Inner Circle Disapproves Of Ben Affleck Amid Split Rumors; 'No One Except [Her] Mother Likes Him' Says Source

Bennifer 2.0 did not have the approval of Jennifer Lopez’s friends, according to Page Six. The publication, citing various sources, reported on Thursday, August 8, that the Gone Girl star was never a favorite among the singer’s trusted inner circle, but they went along with their rekindled romance anyway, including the actor’s once most vocal critic, Lopez’s longtime manager, Benny Medina.

Medina’s disdain for Affleck, per one of the outlet’s sources, dates back to 2004 when he and Lopez first broke up. “The two of them can't stand each other. They don't get along, and there's still bad blood,” a source told Page Six.

The talent manager, for those who may not know, was instrumental in making Lopez a global star after she began her career as a dancer on the ‘90s sketch show In Living Color. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer, however, parted ways with him in 2003, when she was engaged to Affleck, and the actor is reported to have played a part in her decision. After the duo’s failed marriage attempt, though, Lopez rehired Medina, and he has since remained one of her most trusted confidantes.

He, however, did not provide his two cents on J.Lo and Ben’s renewed romance, a second Page Six source noted. He apparently has been channeling Thumper from Bambi, keeping the attitude of, 'if you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all.'

“He knows her, and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what's the point?” the source told the publication.

Bennifer 2.0, did, however, sabotage the Atlas actress’ friendship with longtime best friend Leah Remini, whom she got acquainted with through her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Page Six, citing a source, previously reported that Remini asked Lopez to recall the reasons for her breakup with Affleck decades ago before she moved ahead with their romance in 2021. “Because he is selfish and not fully committed as a partner. J.Lo was so mad she cut off all ties [with Remini],” the tipster claimed.

The two, nonetheless, reconnected this year, with Remini offering support to her former friend amid Affleck’s alleged marital woes, according to the source.

“No one, except [Lopez’s] mother, likes Ben Affleck. He's a triple-A a-hole,” another Page Six source added.

The publication reported a few days ago that Lopez is left furious and humiliated amid her and Affleck’s enduring divorce drama because he was the one who initiated their second attempt at a happily ever after. Sources revealed to the outlet that Affleck is holding back on filing for divorce to spare his estranged wife more humiliation, given that she made their romance a big deal this time around by discussing it in her latest album and an Amazon Prime Video documentary.

A source noted that their current situation “was definitely not on Lopez’s bingo card. She would've scratched someone’s eyes out if they told her [they’re] splitting up less than two years in.”

