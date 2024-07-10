Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Reconciliation Seems Unlikely Amid Persisting Divorce Rumors, Source Reveals

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors continue to circulate in Tinseltown, the likelihood of the two Hollywood favorites getting back together seems slimmer every passing day.

A source exclusively tells Page Six that while the singer is still smitten by her husband, she has embarked on a summer of “health, happiness, and joy,” both for her personal sake and for the sake of her family. “Nothing can break her spirit,” the source added.

Media reports earlier this month suggested that Bennifer’s marriage has long been over; Here's why!

Lopez seemingly confirmed claims of her and Ben Affleck’s relationship being doomed beyond redemption by posting a clip of her 2021 music video for Cambia el Paso on Instagram on Sunday, July 7.

The empowering Spanish track, when translated to English, unveils hard-hitting lyrics like, “Her life is better now without him…She doesn't need anyone to be well / She does not fail, she does not fail." In the song, Lopez also sings, “He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms.”

The update came as Lopez, 54, continued to enjoy summer without the Gone Girl star, despite the duo still sporting their wedding rings for public outings. Over the Independence Day weekend, Lopez was spotted looking jolly while enjoying a bike ride in the Hamptons, N.Y., with her close friend and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey.

She was also seen shopping with her manager and out and about with one of her children, Emme, to name a few other activities. In June, Lopez enjoyed a vacation in Italy, again, without Affleck.

The Oscar winner, for his part, has also been seen spending significant time with his three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He also reportedly quietly moved his belongings out of his Brentwood, California, marital home with Lopez while the latter was in Europe.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — Their Story

The estranged couple famously dated and got engaged in the early 2000s before going their separate ways in 2004. Ben and Jen got back together in 2021, and in July 2022, the couple obtained a marriage license in NV, per TMZ. The following month, the newlyweds followed up on their impromptu Las Vegas wedding by throwing a lavish wedding party at Affleck’s grand Georgia estate.

Back in February, Lopez gushed about her romance with the actor on the Kyle and Jackie O Radio Show. The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer told the show hosts that their marriage was not something that either she or Affleck had planned. So, when it happened, neither she nor her husband could believe it. “We really had moved on with our lives, but when we reconnected, it was almost instant, and we just knew,” she noted.

