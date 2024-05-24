Jeremy Renner Credits Daughter Ava For Accelerating Recovery

Popular American actor Jeremy Renner recently shared how his daughter healed him during his recovery from a snowplough accident that left him in a critical but stable state this earlier year.

The Hawkeye star recently celebrated his little daughter’s Ava birthday on 28 March with a sweet tribute on his Instagram Story. Renner, 52, posted a father-daughter picture showing how she’s helped him since the snowplough accident outside his Nevada home last January.

"Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!!" he began. "So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and love have healed me so fast. I stand up for you and am stronger because of you. I am your father, your protector, and I am only yours."

He signed the message: "I love you, Daddy."

Jeremy Renner credits daughter Ava in recovery after Snowplough accident

Renner, who has a daughter named Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, has been steadily recuperating since he was struck by a snowplough on New Year's Day while trying to save his nephew from a 14,000-pound snowcat vehicle. The incident left the Arrival star with blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries, resulting in over 30 broken bones.

Earlier this week, the Marvel actor demonstrated his progress by posting a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill as part of his therapy. In the video, he likened it to using a cane and mentioned how the equipment helps him feel lighter.

After coming back from the hospital, the action star has been sharing his recovery journey on social media, showcasing his rehabilitation workouts. In a video from last February, Renner was seen using an exercise bike and a handheld pole to aid his left leg.

Marvel co-stars rally around Renner post-injury

Renner's daughter Ava isn't the only support he's receiving after his snowplough injury. His Marvel co-stars, like Mark Ruffalo who plays the Hulk, also show their backing during his recovery. Ruffalo praised Renner as an "inspiration to all" after he shared a video of himself walking on a treadmill just months after the accident.

In January last year, Renner posted a selfie from his hospital bed shortly after the snowplough accident. He thanked everyone for their supportive messages, mentioning he was too injured to type but sending love to all.

Renner's selfie garnered immense support from his Marvel co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt. Hemsworth wished him a speedy recovery, sending love his way, while Pratt expressed continued prayers for his recovery.

