Can OG Avengers Reunite For Secret Wars? Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Has THIS To Say

Jeremy Renner, a longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, discusses the possibility of a reunion with his original Avengers cast members in Avengers: Secret Wars. Despite the MCU's progress with new heroes and villains, fans still hope to see the six original Avengers from Phase 1. As the Multiverse Saga has made many cameos, it remains to be seen if veteran actors will return in Phases 5 and 6.

Jeremy Renner speaks on the possibility of the OG Avengers reunion

Jeremy Renner discussed Hawkeye's potential reunion with original the Avengers members on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast while promoting his new series, Mayor of Kingstown, as they prepare for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Renner said, "I'm always down for it, man. I think it'd be great. It'd be awesome. I'd love to be with everyone again. Maybe if enough time goes by, right? I think it kind of has at this point, but also what is the point of the narrative [and] the story? These are beloved characters."

He continued, "We did spend 23 films together essentially as a collective. What is the reason? What is the story? Do you have to do more after that? How do you ever resolve this? When is it ever gonna feel like, 'Everyone gets their little bow, nobody died, it feels great!' What happens here? I've got feelings about it. I think everybody does. I think the guys that died have feelings about it."

There are ways for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to bring back the Avengers actors whose characters died in Avengers: Endgame, including Steve Rogers, who is expected to have passed away of old age by the time of Avengers: Secret Wars. This will allow the multiverse to be utilized at its best.

Avengers: Secret Wars could be a captivating storyline featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson as Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow variants, rather than their original versions. The film could explore worlds where Tony, Steve, and Natasha lost their respective heroes, serving as an emotional parallel to Earth-616.

It would genuinely be shocking if Kevin Feige didn't bring back the whole crew for Avengers: Secret Wars by the time they wrap The Multiverse Saga. Given how Avengers: Secret Wars is rumored to operate as a soft reboot for the MCU, this would likely be the last time the six cast members could share the screen again. Hopefully, movement on Avengers: Secret Wars will start to happen later this year, including Marvel Studios finally tapping a director.

Robert Downey Jr speaks out if he'll make Iron Man return

Iron Man may return in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, as the MCU embraces time travel and the multiverse, leading to speculation that he will play a variant, similar to Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine and Tom Hiddleston in Loki.

It has also been rumored that Tony Stark will be back for 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to be an Endgame-level multiverse crossover.

Now, the Iron Man star, Robert Downey Jr., has been questioned on the matter during a joint interview with Variety.

When he was asked what he thought of putting the suit back on again for Tony Stark, Downey Jr replied, "It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am. I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea. Between Nyad and [Night Country] and, for me, Oppenheimer and then Sympathizer, it really is crazy because we look pretty good. I was actually looking at the stills we were taking, making sure: ‘Do we still look kind of OK?’ I’m like, ‘We look pretty good.’”

When asked if he’d like to return as Iron Man, Downey Jr told Esquire, “Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

At this point, Downey Jr reprising the role in Avengers: Secret Wars seems inevitable. However, he is likely to play a Variant based on past comments from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

"We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again," Feige said of Tony's death in Avengers: Endgame. "We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

It's previously been reported that Earth-838's villainous Iron Man will come to Earth-616 seeking revenge for what happened to the Illuminati. Whether that's the plan remains to be seen, especially with the next Avengers movies likely in a state of flux.

