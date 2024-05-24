Jeremy Renner Gets Candid About How His 'Perspective' Changed After His Accident; Admits He Wasn't Sure He Wanted To Tell 'Fictional Stories'

Jeremy Renner reflected on how things changed after he got into an accident. The actor got into a snow plow accident in 2023 which left him severely injured after.

Jeremy opened up about how his perspective in life shifted following the accident. Here’s what Jeremy Renner said about his recovery after the accident.

Jeremy Renner talks about his accident

Jeremy Renner spoke about what went on in his mind as he recovered from his accident last year. The actor was left with multiple serious injuries after he got into an accident that involved a snow plow. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, he spoke about how his perspective changed after he survived the accident.

Jeremy went through a recovery process along with shooting for the show Mayor of Kingstown. "I had to cross the threshold of, 'Do I want to go tell fictional stories?' I'm worried about real life — putting a foot in front of another to walk," Jeremy revealed. He spoke about how his thinking "switched." The star recalled how he decided to focus on his recovery and decided to shoot for the series on the side.

The Hawkeye star admitted that his trait of being “headstrong” had to be changed during that time. Jeremy explained how his body and mind were in disagreement with each other. He added, "My mind thinks I’m like, perfect. My body is saying, ‘Dude, you’re a hot mess! Chill out, pump the breaks, man!’” The star quickly noted that nothing was wrong with his brain “even though it got crushed.”

Jeremy Renner talks about the Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown is a crime drama series led by Jeremy Renner in the role of Mike McLusky. The Paramount+ series has had two successful seasons to date. Jeremy spoke about how the upcoming Season has "more emotional, intimate" moments which served as a "reprieve" from the intense theme of the show.

"There's more sentiment to it because I think I sort of had to bring it in a little bit, just because of where I was at in my life," Jeremy explained. The star shared how his character might seem a “little softer” this season.

Mayor of Kingstown’s Season 3 is set to premiere on 2 June. The show will be available to stream on Paramount+.

