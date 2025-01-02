Jeremy Renner Reflects On His Snowplow Accident On Second ‘ReBirthday’; Says ‘My Gratitude List Is Very Long’

Jeremy Renner is celebrating his second Re Birthday as he recalls his snowplow accident. The actor shared an Instagram post wherein he clicked with the medical staff as he lay down on the stretcher with the oxygen mask on.

Alongside, the Avengers star wrote a long caption that described the incident, and Renner also showed gratitude to a number of people who stood by his side during the tough times. Moreover, the Hawkeye star went on to apologize to the hospital staff for the horrific images they had to witness.

In the caption, the actor penned, “Ringing in my second ‘ReBirthday’ today.” He further added, “I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again. Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, and first responder. I literally owe you my life.”

Renner gave a shoutout to his nephew and the neighbors, who quickly jumped to the actor’s aid after the accident took place. He revealed that the situation in the hospital was chaotic for nearly 45 minutes as the doctors and the nurses were hands-on with the treatment.

He continued to write in the caption, “I’m so sorry for all the haunting images I imprinted on you all (I’ll spare you all from the meat grinding images).”

Back in 2023, the actor was hospitalized for his diagnosis of blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after a 14,330-pound snowplow ran over him.

The MCU star had multiple fractures, including eight broken ribs in 14 places, a right knee, and a fractured ankle. Furthermore, the left leg tibia was broken, the left ankle broken, the right clavicle broken, and the right shoulder broken.

Adding to his caption, Renner wrote, “My gratitude list is very long.” He continued to state, “With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and every one of them), my family never leaving my side , with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles... I stand strong again.”

Following the accident, the actor got back to work and appeared on the third season of the show, which premiered on June 2, 2024.

