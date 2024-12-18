Jeremy Renner to Reprise His Role as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Following Paramount Renewal; Details Inside

Jeremy Renner is set to return as Mike McLusky in the new season of Mayor of Kingstown, as the show has been renewed by Paramount. While rumors about the new batch of episodes dropping on the streaming platform had been circulating online for the past few months, the creators have now confirmed the release of Season 4, just three months after the finale of the previous season.

As for the cast of the show, Renner will be joined by Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Derek Webster, Nichole Galicia, and many others.

Season 3 of the show delivered high-voltage drama, with unfinished business taking Kingstown by storm. The official synopsis of the previous season read: “In Season 3, a series of explosions rocked Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob set up shop in the city, and a drug war raged inside and outside prison walls.”

It further stated: “The pressure was on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war, but things got complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatened to undermine the mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.”

Taylor Sheridan has taken the seat as co-creator of the show. As for the producers, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Michael Friedman, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, and Keith Cox have joined the team to fund the episodes.

In addition to Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan is also looking forward to other highly anticipated sequels, including those for Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and Landman.

The new season of the show is scheduled to begin production in the new year and is expected to hit screens by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

