Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident 'Made Him a Better Person,' Source Reveals; 'Used to Be a Selfish Kind of Guy'

Jeremy Renner has recently opened up about transformations he underwent after a near-fatal snowplow accident. In January 2023, the Hawkeye actor was rushed to the ICU with over thirty broken bones.

Two years after the accident, Renner's life was turned upside down. People around him said the experience profoundly changed the Marvel star, leading to a lot of personal growth and changing his priorities.

According to Life & Style's sources, Renner is currently fully engrossed in his kid's life, his own career, and being of service to others. He has reportedly left behind the self-centered nature that he was famous for when he first entered Hollywood, especially when it came to women. It is said that the accident changed him for the better.

The outlet's insider said, "He’s staying focused on his kid, career and doing good works. He used to be a selfish kind of guy who wasn’t very nice to women in his early Hollywood years, but the accident made him a better person."

While he admits that he will never regain his former life, Renner is reported to be very thankful for the second opportunity that life has given him after the almost fatal snowplow accident. He appreciates being able to go back to work and watch his daughter grow up.

"He knows he’ll never be the same, but he’s grateful to be here in whatever shape or form and to be able to work and be around to watch his daughter grow up," the source said.

At Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, Jeremy Renner discussed his upcoming tell-all book detailing the accident. He said he is proud of his ability to overcome such a massive setback and grateful for the support he received from all quarters throughout his recovery period. The encouragement reportedly gave him the strength he needed to work through his healing process.

