Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar’s Son Jason Duggar Engaged To GF Maddie Grace After 3 Months Of Dating: ‘Couldn’t Be More Excited’

Another couple is ready to get hitched! Jason Duggar will be the next Duggar family member to tie the knot. Duggar and his girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Maddie, announced their engagement on August 30th.

Maddie, who has already changed her name on Instagram to Maddie Grace Duggar following the engagement, was on cloud nine as she shared the news.

“On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!!” Maddie captioned the post, nearly one week after accepting his proposal.“Thank you @kaylajohnsonphoto_ for capturing this special moment so beautifully,” she added, thanking the photographer for the pictures.

Jason chimed in in the comments section, adding, “She said yes!!

The engagement comes just three months after the couple made their relationship official by sharing pictures of them holding hands on the beach while wearing coordinating white fits.

Apart from a few small announcements about their relationship, Maddie and Jason kept their union private until the engagement announcement. They are expected to get married by spring 2025.

Meanwhile, for a living, Jason is into construction who started his own construction company, Build Master Construction in Arkansas. In 2023, Jason also formed his own tree care company, Tree Men in a Truck in Springdale, Arkansas, according to Fandom Wiki.

Advertisement

Jason Michael Duggar is the 12th child and seventh son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The Duggars are an Arkansas family who became famous on the TLC network show 19 Kids and Counting.

They are absolute Catholics who strictly follow the Baptist faith and conservative values, which means they refrain from the use of contraceptives and birth control.

Interestingly, the Duggar family has 20 children (19 biological and 1 adopted) and thirty-three grandchildren from parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

The names of the children all begin with J, listed in order: Josh, Jana, John, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joe, Josiah, Joy, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn, and Josie.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Learned To Do Her Makeup by Studying YouTube Tutorials, Recalls Smell Of Her Grandma’s Lipstick

Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say