Jim Carrey Reveals He Took Up Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Role for THIS Reason After Announcing His Retirement Plans Previously

It appears that Jim Carrey has altered his previously announced retirement plans, per the reports. The veteran star talked about the reason behind his decision to play Doctor Robotnik again in Sonic the Hedgehog’s third installment.

While conversing with the Associated Press during the movie's United Kingdom premiere, held on December 10, Tuesday, Carrey shared that he returned to this “universe” because, firstly, he gets to portray a “genius, which is a bit of a stretch.” The actor added, “And, you know, it's just... I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly. Yeah.”

According to People magazine’s article, when The Truman Show star was promoting the sequel to the aforementioned film, he mentioned to Access Hollywood that he was planning to retire from acting.

The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind star shared with the outlet that it depended on the circumstances and that if angels brought him a script “written in gold ink” that conveyed to him that it would be truly essential for people to see, he might continue down this road. He added, “But I'm taking a break.”

During the December 10 UK premiere of his latest film, when the Associated Press asked about the aforementioned statements, Carrey, with a laugh, responded by saying, “That might have been hyperbole.”

The actor reportedly has more than one role in the third installment of Sonic the Hedgehog, as he is also playing Gerald Robotnik, his villain's grandfather. The film's director, Jeff Fowler, conversed with SFX magazine and shared that for Carrey to create an entirely new character within this world was truly an “exciting opportunity” and that the veteran star just “went all in.”

Advertisement

The movie also stars Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Krysten Ritter, Adam Pally, and many more. You can watch the venture in theatres on December 20.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Shines at Academy Women’s Luncheon After Scoring Golden Globe Nomination for Wicked; Jokes About Posing Skills