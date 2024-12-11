Ariana Grande Shines at Academy Women’s Luncheon After Scoring Golden Globe Nomination for Wicked; Jokes About Posing Skills

Ariana Grande, a seasoned red carpet model, let her posing expertise shine at the Academy Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 10, though not without pausing to check her stance with photographers.

In a video captured by Bustle, the 31-year-old singer and Wicked star can be seen posing with one foot in front of the other. As she strikes the pose, she asks the shutterbugs, “Is this a good place for my toe?” and then jokes, “I’ve committed to this pose.”

After moving down the line to another group of photographers, Grande probes, “Would you like something different?” A voice off-camera responds, “No, that’s good,” prompting her to continue posing.

For the event, presented by Chanel, the singer-actress wore a boxy minidress with a plunging neckline. She paired the sparkly number with black tights and pointed-toe heels, accessorizing her sleeked-back blonde hair with a matching ribbon.

According to a press release quoted by People, the Academy’s Women’s Luncheon celebrated the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, a program benefiting emerging women filmmakers.

On Monday, December 9, Grande received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Female Actress for her role alongside Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: Part One. Her co-star also received a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor.

Erivo shared her reaction to their nominations with THR shortly after their names were announced, sharing she is proud of her and Grande's accomplishments. The British actress and singer, whose Monday nomination marked her fourth Globes nod, noted that she is double excited for the Eternal Sunshine hitmaker as her nomination marked her first Globes entry as an actress.

Erivo and Grande’s offscreen friendship shined throughout Wicked’s press tour during which they were seen straightening each other’s crown and sharing emotional moments on multiple occasions.

Wicked, starring them as well as Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Ethan Slater, and more is now playing in theaters. It’s noteworthy that the screen adaptation of the 2003 Tony-winning musical of the same name is dominating the box office, having dethroned Grease as the highest-grossing musical adaptation ever according to IMDb.

Wicked: Part Two is set to arrive in November 2025.

