Throwback: When Jim Carrey Impressed Everyone Delivering Instant Karma On Stage For THIS Actress

Jim Carrey may be a person who makes us laugh for all our lives, but this moment will have you stand up and clap for the Mask actor. The instant we are about to tell you takes place way back in the past and includes two big names: his 1994 film’s co-star Cameron Diaz and the legendary musician Chris Issac.

During the 1995 MTV Movie Awards, all those who watched the event, live or comfortably at home, noticed Cameron Diaz land in an unwanted and very uncomfortable situation.

It was when the Charlie’s Angels actress was on stage at this grand event presenting the award for “Best Kiss” alongside musician Chris Isaak. While the two were announcing the nominees, the Wicked Games singer made a very unsettling move.

Chris Isaak tried to kiss Diaz on stage. Even though the There's Something About Mary actress tried to turn away from the situation, Isaak didn't back out from making the move.

Per Unilad, luckily, Jim Carrey won the award mentioned above and took the revenge just the way it should have been.

The Ace Ventura: Pet Detective actor won the accolade for the memorable kiss with his co-star Lauren Holly in Dumb and Dumber. As he stepped onto the stage, he walked towards Isaak and embraced him. However, that was not it.

The actor then proceeded to seemingly kiss Isaak. While it was not clear if Carrey actually kissed Isaak, thanks to the camera angle, the musician wiping his lips off, too, with utter discomfort, made a lot of things clear.

Jim Carrey's bold move was met with a wave of cheers, screams, and thunderous claps, as the audience appreciated his quick thinking and sense of humor.

Carrey has amazed his die-hard followers with his mind-blowing acting skills while also being a distinctive comedian. It was not only comedy movies that gained the Bruce Almighty actor great fame and appreciation, but also some of the most serious and heart-wrenching films, such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

In this 2004 entry, Carrey was seen alongside another big name from the Hollywood film industry, Kate Winslet. The other star cast also included Kristen Dunst, Elijah Wood, Mark Ruffalo, and more.

