Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump’s Plan to Save Hollywood with MAGA Celebrities; Deets

Jimmy Kimmel, known for his sharp humor, recently took aim at President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement of appointing several MAGA celebrities as 'special ambassadors' to Hollywood. The late-night host didn’t hold back, offering a sarcastic response to Trump’s latest move, poking fun at the unlikely trio of celebrities selected for the task.

On Thursday, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce the appointment of Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone as his 'special ambassadors' to Hollywood.

Trump’s post claimed that these actors would help make Hollywood “BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE,” in what seemed to be a bold step to rejuvenate the entertainment industry. He also referred to the actors as his 'eyes and ears,' signaling their role in keeping him informed about Hollywood's activities.

Jimmy Kimmel quickly jumped on the news during his late-night show, sarcastically offering credit to Trump for his decision. “While everybody has been worried that he won’t do anything to help us, turns out we’re wrong,” Kimmel said mockingly.

He then showed Trump’s Truth Social post to the audience, commenting on the choice of actors, joking, “Braveheart, Rambo, and the Midnight Cowboy. He summoned the three horsemen of the apocalypto to save us.”

Kimmel further poked fun at the notion of these actors having the power to make Hollywood 'stronger than ever, joking that Trump likely saw The Expendables 3 on his plane and decided, “I need those guys to help me.”

A key part of Trump’s post mentioned that Voight, Gibson, and Stallone would serve as his 'eyes and ears' in Hollywood. Kimmel couldn’t resist taking a jab at the 86-year-old Jon Voight, who was chosen for this important role.

“And who better to be Trump’s eyes and ears than 86-year-old Jon Voight?” Kimmel joked. “Kevin Sorbo must be devastated that he was not included.”

Kimmel also addressed the rumor that Trump might visit California soon to survey the damage caused by the wildfires and, as Kimmel put it, 'call people names.' Kimmel joked that it had been a while since Trump visited, adding, “It’ll be good to see him. It’s been too long.”

Throughout the week, Kimmel has been vocal about the devastating wildfires affecting Los Angeles County. During his monologue, he shared footage of volunteers from the Altadena Rotary Club, who were encouraging viewers to donate to their wildfire recovery fund.

Kimmel’s YouTube channel for Jimmy Kimmel Live! has included a donation link to the World Central Kitchen, and so far, the channel has raised over $96,000 for the nonprofit organization to aid those affected by the fires.

