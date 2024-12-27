Jodie Turner-Smith Alleges Ex-Joshua Jackson Has Not Been Paying Child Support; DEETS

Jodie Turner-Smith has made some head-turning allegations against her ex-spouse Joshua Jackson. The actress claimed that he has not been paying child support for their four-year-old daughter named Juno, per People magazine.

According to the aforementioned publication, the court documents, which were filed on December 23, Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court include the allegations against her ex-spouse stating that he has not paid child support for their daughter since they parted ways.

According to the report, the Anne Boleyn actress has asked the Dawson’s Creek star to pay her USD 8,543 each month since October 2023, in retroactive child support. Along with that, she has also asked for spousal support each month since October 2023 of USD 28,641.

Turner-Smith has requested her ex-husband to pay USD 250,000 in fees to her lawyer and forensic accountant.

In the filing, the actress claimed that she cared for their daughter while Jackson “continued to advance his acting career.” She also alleged that he gave her a promise that he would be always supporting her and, “ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother.” Turner-Smith alleged that he is “reneging” on the promise he gave to her.

For the unversed, Tuner-Smith and Jackson tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a daughter in 2020. But it appears that there was trouble in paradise as the actress filed for divorce last year in October, per Buzzfeed.

