Joe Alwyn Claims To Have Moved On From Taylor Swift; Says ‘We Are Talking About Something Thats...’

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dated for a long period before parting ways in 2023. While the latter is happily in a relationship with Travis Kelce, Alwyn too has been dating and happy.

Amidst the Eras Tour concert, the pop star released her studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which the fans of Swift believed to have been about the actor, and hence the conversations about the duo being in contact erupted again. However, clearing the air over the talks, Alwyn revealed to The Gaurdian that he has moved on and requests others to do so as well.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the English actor went on to share that he believed his relationship with the musician would lead to his career going downwards. Alwyn explained, “We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel.”

He further added, “I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control.” The Brutalist star shared that he has also prioritized his work, family, and friends. He went on to reveal that after making an appearance in 2016’s Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, his life has transformed.

The actor elaborated, “And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course.” He continued to say, “So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Exploring The Couple's Romance Over The Years

Meanwhile, opening up about his way of living in 2025, Joe shared that he is already doing well and feels optimistic about the upcoming opportunities. “No, I feel great; I feel lucky to be in a good place,” the actor said while having a chat with the news portal.

As for his relationship with Bad Blood singer, Alwyn and Swift met each other shortly after the actor starred in the 2016 film. The duo immediately struck up a conversation and felt a connection. They went on to date for seven years before calling quits in April 2023.

ALSO READ: ‘My Chosen Family’: Taylor Swift’s Backup Singer Jeslyn Gorman Shares Unseen Behind-The-Scenes PICS From Eras Tour