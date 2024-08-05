Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Exploring The Couple's Romance Over The Years

Taylor Swift is making quite a splash in the music industry with her back-to-back record-smashing Eras Tour concert performances. Since she began her tour, Swift has delighted fans with her soulful music. The singer is currently dating the American football player Travis Kelce. However, before she met Kelce, the Bad Blood singer called it quits with actor Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for almost six years.

Throughout their relationship, the former couple maintained privacy and kept the details of their affair private but made several public appearances together. From their romantic beginnings to their heartbreaking split, here is a complete timeline of Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift's relationship.

May 2016: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn first meet at the Met Gala

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn supposedly crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala, as they both had attended the star-studded event. According to Harper's Bazaar, fans of the singer speculated that she allegedly noted this in her song Dress lyrics from her album Reputation, potentially mentioning their looks from the event, her bleached bob hairstyle, and his buzzcut look. However, the exact details of how they met and the timeline of their early relationship remain unclear.

May 16, 2017: A source dished Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dating

As per the outlet, in 2017, an insider told The Sun that Swift and Alwyn had been dating for months, saying, "The only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us—Taylor and Joe’s closest friends and their families—were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time."

Advertisement

Since news broke that the singer had begun dating the actor, the pair maintained privacy throughout their relationship and kept relatively quiet about their affair.

October 6, 2019: Swift and Alwyn were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date

According to People magazine, Swift was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in 2019. After her appearance as a guest on Saturday Night Live, the Blank Space singer got caught in New York City holding hands with the actor as they went to the Japanese restaurant Zuma.

ALSO READ: Joe Alwyn Confirms He Broke Up With Taylor Swift One Month Before She Dated Matty Healy; Details

February 21, 2020: Taylor Swift celebrates Joe Alwyn's birthday

In 2020, E! News reported that a source told the outlet that the Love Story hitmaker celebrated the Kinds of Kindness movie actor's 29th birthday in London's Bob Bob Ricard restaurant alongside Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn, and their other friends. The source claimed, "They had fun drinking champagne at the table. They were there for several hours enjoying the night."

Advertisement

May 20, 2021: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn sparked engagement rumors

In 2021, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn sparked engagement rumors. At the time, a source spilled the beans on their relationship status to Entertainment Tonight, alleging that the couple became very close during the quarantine and the singer "really trusts him." The source also noted, "They've discussed future plans, and Taylor can see herself marrying Joe one day."

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Leaves Fans Impressed With Her Polish Phrases During Eras Tour Warsaw

February 9, 2022: Joe Alwyn opens up about his relationship status with Taylor Swift

In 2022, Joe Alwyn reportedly made rare comments about his relationship with Taylor Swift. While discussing his series Conversations With Friends, the actor told E! News, "I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship," adding, "I think people can do what they want, and makes them happy."

March 22, 2023: Joe Alwyn showed support to Taylor Swift as she kicked off her Eras Tour

In March 2023, Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour concert in Glendale, Arizona, and at the time, a source close to the couple told People magazine that actor Joe Alwyn "will travel with her when he can. They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career."

Advertisement

April 8, 2023: Sources confirm that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn amicably called it quits

After reportedly staying in a relationship for six years, a source confirmed the news of their split. Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up and "it was not dramatic," noting that "the relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows."

April 19, 2024: Taylor Swift hints at her split with Joe Alwyn

In April 2024, Taylor Swift released her record-breaking 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which features several amazing songs. At the time, fans of the singer speculated that some of her songs, including I Can Do It with a Broken Heart and So Long, London, might be about her relationship with former boyfriend Joe Alwyn.