Joey Essex And Jessy Potts Split Less Than Two Months After Love Island Season 11; Exploring What Led To Their Breakup

After seven weeks of dating following Love Island, Season 11 stars Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have called it quits. The former couple announced their decision to amicably part ways in a joint statement given to The Sun on Wednesday, September 18.

Joey, 34, told the outlet, “Unfortunately, we have decided to call an end to the relationship, but I hope we can continue to be friends. I truly wish Jessy the very best with whatever she does in the future.”

Jessy, 25, expressed gratitude for those who showed her and Joey love while they appeared on the ITV dating reality show and added that she looks forward to opportunities ahead of her.

The Sun reports that the duo had been fielding split rumors since their exit from the Love Island villa, attributed to their infrequent appearances as a couple. Even at events they attended together, it was revealed that they acted distant and aloof. Their relationship reportedly took a tumble due to their busy schedules.

A source told the outlet that Joey is eyeing a career change and will soon enter a training camp to become a boxer. He is reportedly in talks to take on either Tommy Fury, KSI, or Jake Paul in a fight next year.

Jessy, according to the same source, also had her own commitments, making it difficult for both of them to maintain their relationship.

Joey shocked everyone when he appeared on Love Island’s Season 11 this summer. He initially coupled with Samantha Kenny before pursuing Grace Jackson, whom he had a history with outside the villa. However, when Jessy entered, he set his sights on her, and they quickly grew close.

The two showed resilience until the final week of the series when they were voted out by their fellow islanders, who questioned their compatibility. Ignoring persistent separation rumors, Joey and Jessy recently attended the National Television Awards together. Turns out it was never meant to be.

Since the end of Love Island Season 11, several couples have confirmed their splits, including Matilda and Sean and Harriett and Ronnie.

