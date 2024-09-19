Who Are Kate Hudson’s Parents? All You Need To Know About Mother Goldie Hawn, Dad Bill Hudson And Stepdad Kurt Russell

She has impressed us all with her fabulous acting skills, which surely intrigues many to know who are Kate Hudson’s parents. She comes from a talented family of stars, mom Goldie Hawn, father Bill Hudson, and stepfather Kurt Russell.

Talking about her mother, Goldie Hawn welcomed her son Oliver Hudson and Kate with her former husband Bill Hudson. Meanwhile, the dazzling actress from Something Borrowed also has stepbrothers Boston Russell and Wyatt Russell.

The latter is the child that Kurt and Goldie welcomed together, while the former is from Russel’s ex-wife Season Hubley. To know more about this amazing family tree and especially to discover more about the parents of Kate Hudson, keep on reading.

Goldie and Kurt have spent 40 years together

Goldie and Kurt first met on the set of Disney’s live-action movie musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. This was in the year 1968. Then moving ahead, in 1983, they got romantically involved, however, the couple is still not in a hurry.

Talking about getting married to Kurt, Goldie once stated to CNN that the topic of divorce “ends up to be big business, ” adding that she likes to wake up in the morning and make her own decisions.

Kate Hudson’s parent, Goldie then also mentioned that she and Kurt value each other’s independence.

Kate Hudson grew up in a blended family

Advertisement

Kate Hudson’s parents had welcomed many kids. The actress grew up with her brother Oliver, then her stepbrother Boston as well as half-brother Wyatt. While she was born on April 19, 1979, Oliver who is her older brother was welcomed on September 7, 1976.

Kate Hudson was 4 when her mother reconnected with Kurt, the actor who already had Boston. The kid from the Sky High actor’s previous relationship with Season Hubley, Boston was born on February 16, 1980.

Soon, when Kurt and Goldie got romantically attached, they welcomed Wyatt, on July 10, 1986.

Kate’s relationship with Bill

After Goldie and Bill split, Kate Hudson’s father left both Oliver and the Bride Wars actress. He was not a paternal figure in the kids' life. Still, in an interview from 2016, Kate Hudson stated that she had forgiven him since.

Talking on The Howard Stern Show, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress stated, "I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it's just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him. So I forgive him."

Advertisement

In 2021, Kate Hudson also opened up stating that she was interested in reconnecting with her father and the four children he welcomed after Kate, with whom she and Oliver had never been in touch.

Kate about her mother Goldie Hawn

Talking to Kelly Ripa on her SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, the Fools Gold actress stated that she admires her mother and looks to her as an inspiration. Kate went on to add that her mother had to really fight with a lot of people while making the movies.

Goldie Hawn “was seen by a lot of people as difficult and complicated because she had a point of view,” Kate stated during the interview.

The Almost famous actress then also stated that her mother had made this image of herself, only because she simply asked the crew of the films to have a re-look at the script. Kate however added, "She’s so determined. I mean she’s really unbelievable," talking about Goldie.

Advertisement

Kate shares a strong bond with Kurt Russell

It was in the year 2022, that Kate Hudson had shared a sweet throwback picture of Kurt Russell. On the Father's Day of that year, the actress had shared a picture of herself lying on the chest of the Big Trouble in Little China actor.

She also paid a sweet tribute to Kurt through the caption, "Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day.”

Commenting on the post, Goldie Hawn stated that the tribute had made the Escape from New York actor shed tears. As per Goldie, she was the one to show Kurt the Father's Day post, following which he had called it a perfect present.

Kate Hudson’s parents live close to the Music actress’s place

Well, by now we all know that Kate Hudson’s parents share a very close and strong bond with all of their kids. To intrigue you more, the family lives close to each other, almost a walking distance of one another.

Talking to comedian Chelsea Handler, while appearing on the Dear Chelsea Instgarm series, the You, Me and Dupree actress stated that it would be devastating for her if someone in the family relocates.

Advertisement

“I’m always like, ‘I don’t want to live in Los Angeles,’ " Kate stated. “L.A. doesn’t move me and I can’t move. It would be devastating to all of us. We would have to move as this pack," she mentioned.

Adding to her words, Kate then stated that she lives only seven blocks from her mother’s house, meanwhile, her brothers are just minutes away.

ALSO READ: Will Kurt Russell's Family Members Appear On Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters? Actor Drops Hint