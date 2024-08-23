Samantha Cope, the wife of Joey Lawrence, initiated divorce proceedings on August 21 after two years of marriage. She took steps to dissolve their union on Wednesday, August 21, just two months following their announced separation date.

Amidst their separation, reports of infidelity have surfaced. According to an exclusive source who spoke with PEOPLE, Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope decided to dissolve their marriage as a result of infidelity.

A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that the 48-year-old Lawrence and Cope parted ways when he started seeing Melina Alves, the writer, and costar for his next movie, Socked In for Christmas.

The source reveals, "Joey met Melina Alves on the set of their movie, where she was a producer. He then love-bombed her just like he love-bombed Samantha. He continued to date Melina even after Samantha found out about it and confronted him."

According to the source, Lawrence fooled their counselor when Cope, 37, wanted to go to counseling, and he would get ready for dates with Melina while Sam watched, bawling her eyes out.

Alves' former husband Edward Rider allegedly found out about his affair with Lawrence in late March, according to divorce documents obtained by TMZ on August 22. Rider's divorce filing was made in July, a few weeks before Cope's filing.

Rider claimed that Alves and Lawrence were having an affair in California, where they were most likely filming Socked In for Christmas, and that they continued to be unfaithful at various other times and places, as per TMZ, in the court filing.

Melina, 40, is an actress, writer, and producer who was born in Brazil and currently resides in Los Angeles, California. She is fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish and has experience working as a flight attendant.

One year after divorcing his second wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson, Lawrence got engaged to Cope while working on a Lifetime film set in August 2021.

