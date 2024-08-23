Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck 'Family People' And 'The Connection Doesn't End' Despite Divorce: Source

Jennifer Lopez helped Ben Affleck become a family man after their marriage, a source close to both of them told People. “Family is very important to them, and they were family people — and the connection doesn’t end,” the source said of their blended family, consisting of his three children and her twins.

Lopez shares Emme and Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The latter former pair were seen arriving in Los Angeles after dropping their eldest at college at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, hours before Lopez filed for divorce from Ben.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from the Oscar winner on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia ceremony, listing April 26 as their date of separation. “They are very different people,” the People source added of the pair. “She’s super public and wants to go out, and he’s more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home.”

The singer’s move to make their separation legal came after the duo spent much of the summer on different coasts.

While Lopez extended her stay in New York after co-chairing the Met Gala, Affleck stayed in L.A. for the filming of The Accountant 2, the sequel to his 2016 action thriller. The duo did not even reunite for milestone occasions and important holidays like the Fourth of July festivities, their Las Vegas wedding anniversary in July, or her 55th birthday the same month. JLo celebrated turning a year older in the Big Apple by throwing a Bridgerton-themed bash for her friends and family on July 24, but Affleck was notably absent from the soirée.

She, regardless, paid a visit to his rental home in Brentwood, California, on August 15 to congratulate him on his 52nd birthday.

Affleck was seen for the first time since Lopez’s divorce filing when he stepped out without his wedding ring on his way to an office building in L.A. on August 20. People, citing a source, previously reported that Lopez was sad and disappointed following the divorce filing, but she had to make the move because the actor did not show any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It apparently got to a point where the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer had to look out for herself, the source lamented.

