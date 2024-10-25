John Mulaney Wins Wife Olivia Munn’s Heart With THIS Sweet Gesture; ‘I Love Him So Much’

John Mulaney is all for giving unabashed support to his wife, Olivia Munn! On Friday, October 24, the actress attended InStyle's 2024 Imagemaker Awards and shared pictures from the event the next day, which featured her and Mulaney’s place cards. Although the place cards spelled the X-Men: Apocalypse actresses' names correctly, Mulaney’s card didn’t have his name on it.

Instead, it read “Mr. Olivia Munn,” the former was too elated about it. “He took my name,” Munn wrote across the photo as one table card she shared on her Instagram. The couple’s table at the event was draped in white cloth and featured wine glasses and plates of food.

Munn shared a photo on her Instagram story of her husband presenting her with the Woman of Impact award at the event. Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt message: “I’ll post more photos later, but for tonight, I just want to say thank you to my husband for presenting me with the @instylemagazine Woman of Impact award. I love him so much.”

The black-and-white image featured Munn and Mulaney sharing a kiss on stage before the former presented the latter with her award while Nat King Cole’s song, Tis Autumn, played in the background. According to InStyle, the New Girl actress received the honor for her efforts in advocating for women’s health after she was recently diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer.

Mulaney spoke beautiful words for his beau before welcoming her on stage, as jotted by InStyle. “She shared her story to help anyone she could,” he started. He continued to provide statistics according to the National Cancer Institute, which revealed that there was a 4,000 percent increase in women visiting the breast cancer risk assessment since the actresses’ announcement.

“That was the first week. Olivia saving lives by speaking her truth is not surprising to me," he added. This award ceremony comes after she campaigned for Kim Kardashian's loungewear brand SKIMS on October 23. In the pictures, she posed topless, displaying her scars.