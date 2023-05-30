Johnny Depp’s band Hollywood Vampires cancels shows as actor sustains an injury; Details inside

Fans of Johnny Depp who have been waiting eagerly to see the actor perform will have to wait for a while longer. A new report claimed that the Hollywood Vampire’s upcoming shows in the U.S. will be postponed. Depp sustained an ankle injury, which meant the band was set back on their schedule due to the guitarist being injured.

Johnny Depp’s shows postponed

Apart from being a phenomenal actor, Johnny Depp is also the guitarist in the band Hollywood Vampires, which had several shows in the coming days. However, as the actor sustained an injury, his band postponed their show. The band has decided to postpone the American leg of their tour due to Johnny’s ankle injury. The actor recently attended the Cannes Film Festival to promote his film Jeanne Du Barry where he hurt his ankle earlier this month. A source told TMZ that Depp “stressed it further while trying to power through” during a tribute show for his late friend Jeff Beck.

The insider revealed further that Johnny’s “ankle is fractured, and his medical team has instructed him not to fly for the foreseeable future.” This would mean that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will be unable to perform with his band at the three shows scheduled in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York.

Hollywood Vampiress cancel their shows

The actor and his bandmates Alice Cooper and Joe Perry confirmed the news through Instagram, announcing that they would have to reschedule the three shows scheduled in June.

The announcement read, “We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week.” They added the reason behind it, “Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel.”

The announcement also added that Depp was “devasted” for canceling the shows. It read, “He is devastated by this turn of events but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

Johnny Depp was spotted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, where his film Jeanne Du Barry received a 7-minute standing ovation. The actor’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp made a rare comment about her father, saying she was “happy” for him and the success of his film.

