Johnny Depp net worth, luxury lifestyle, career & early life

In the headlines for his extended dispute and controversial divorce from Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has been one of the biggest stars known all across the world. Apart from the overly talked about personal life, Johnny Depp has had a thriving Hollywood career. In fact, not only has he been one of the most loved actors of all time and ruled the hearts of fans with his phenomenal acting skills and spectacular style, he has been one of the highest-paid Hollywood actors of all time. Keep scrolling to find everything you must know about Johnny Depp net worth, his career beginnings, filmography, early life and so much more. In this article, you will find a well-researched and detailed report on Johnny Depp Net Worth 2023, along with a thorough understanding of his earnings, filmography, controversies, and his luxurious lifestyle.

Johnny Depp Net Worth 2023

Name: John Christopher Depp II popularly known as Johnny Depp Net Worth: $150 Million+ Salary: $25 Million + Per project Date of birth: June 9, 1963 Place of birth: Owensboro, Kentucky, U.S. Gender: Male Height: 1.78M (5' 8”) Profession: Actor, Producer, Musician, Writer Nationality: American Monthly Income: $2 Million + John Christopher Depp II popularly known as Johnny Depp has managed to win hearts with his successful career as an actor, producer, as well as a musician. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky to Betty Sue Palmer and John Christopher Depp on 9 June 1963, Depp has three siblings. When it comes to his career as an actor, he was first seen in the beloved television series ’21 Jump Street’ in 1987. However, the man became a household name in 2003 with Walt Disney’s iconic film Pirates of the Caribbean. Ever since then Depp has been seen in a number of movies and shows and has even won a number of awards and nominations for the same. An association with huge Hollywood hits has not only helped him become one of the most renowned actors of all time but has also contributed to the creation of a monumental net worth and a massive empire. You’d be pretty amazed to know, in 2012, the Hollywood superstar was listed as the world’s highest-paid actor, with earnings of approximately US$75 million per year. As of now, Johnny Depp’s net worth is more than $150 million. When it comes to his salary details, the celebrated actor charges millions for a single film. In fact, it is rumored that the actor demands at least $20 million upfront per project. Johnny Depp assets and investments When it comes to assets Johnny Depp now famously possesses a 7,100 square feet house in the Hollywood Hills. The luxuriously built house has eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms. He is the owner of an estate that’s worth millions and the man is fond of collecting extravagant properties around the world. Apart from the luxurious bungalow in the Hollywood Hills Johnny owns an expensive penthouse in Los Angeles and a 46-acre island along with a 158-foot, steam yacht in the Bahamas. Depp is also the owner of a lavish house in France that entails several bathrooms-bedrooms along with six luxury cottages for guests. The fan-favorite celeb also owned around 40 acres of horse grazing in Kentucky, which he sold at an amount approximated in millions. While it was assumed that the controversies with Amber Heard and the extended legal trouble might affect the actor’s image, career, and even estate, however, a favorable verdict changed everything. In fact, the man even managed to expand his empire after winning the case against Amber Heard. When it comes to investment and luxury purchases, the renowned actor is the owner of a huge car collection that entails several expensive cars. In fact, Johnny Depp has around 50 luxury automobiles including more than one Porsche, Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Ferrari, Chevrolet, BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Lamborghini. Apart from these expensive cars, Johnny is also the owner of a luxury yacht and a private jet. Apart from luxury expenditure and possessions, the fan-favorite actor spends millions on just his bodyguards. Early life

The youngest of four siblings, Johnny Depp wasn’t born into an elite Hollywood family. In fact, his mother was a waitress while his father was a civil engineer. As a child, Johnny’s family moved frequently. However, they finally found their home in Miramar, Florida around 1970. In 1978, when Depp was around 15 his parents were divorced. In, 1979, 16-year-old Depp dropped out of Miramar High School to pursue a career as a rock musician. By 1980, he was part of a music band called The Kids that received plenty of local love in Florida, which compelled them to try their luck in Los Angeles. The band was renamed as Six Gun Method. Apart from the band, Depp took up several odd jobs to make his living. In the December of 1983, Johnny Depp married Lori Anne Allison, a makeup artist who was the sister of his band's bassist and singer. However, they got divorced in 1985. The band famously split up in 1984, and Depp became a part of a band called Rock City Angels. It was when he co-wrote the famous song titled Mary. Johnny Depp Career John Christopher Depp II has had an unconventional career, however, he made a big break with his success with his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Before that, the actor made his feature film debut as a teenager who got eaten by his bed in a 1984 horror movie called A Nightmare on Elm Street.

In 1986, he was seen in Platoon, followed by the hit television series titled 21 Jump Street which ran from 1987 to 1990. In the early nineties, Depp was seen in independent films with which he chose eccentric roles which included movies like Cry-Baby (1990), What's Eating Benny and Joon (1993), Gilbert Grape (1993), Dead Man (1995), Donnie Brasco (1997), and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998). Johnny Depp also has a notable collaboration with celebrated director Tim Burton who cast Depp in movies like Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), and Sleepy Hollow (1999). By the 2000s, Depp was a Hollywood sensation as he was seen in a number of commercial successes including the Pirates of the Caribbean series (2003–2017), Chocolat (2000), Finding Neverland (2004), and Public Enemies (2009). He was also seen in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) as the infamous Willy Wonka. Later he was also seen in Corpse Bride (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), and the iconic Alice in Wonderland (2010). Around 2010, Johnny Depp expanded his career as a producer as he associated himself with Infinitum Nihil. Soon, he received praise for his contribution to Black Mass (2015), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Johnny Depp Controversies When it comes to controversies in Johnny Depp’s life, there were several infamous scandals that managed to spark conversations, however, few of them managed to shake Johnny Depp's career, including his controversial relationship with Kate Moss, his problems with substance abuse and serious domestic violence allegations by his ex Amber Heard; their controversial trial was even famously aired for the public. Johnny Depp and Kate Moss

Among controversial events in Johnny Depp’s life, it’s hard not to include his scandalous relationship with Kate Moss. The controversial couple dated during the 90s approximately from 1994 to 1997. The couple was in the news for several unverified reasons that included drug abuse and how Depp pushed the English model down the stairs among other serious issues. Alcohol and drug use The Hollywood actor has struggled with addiction and alcoholism for the most part of his life. In fact, he has gone ahead and stated he got into drugs when he first took his mother's "nerve pills" when he was just 11. The actor began smoking when he was just 12 and by 14 he was exposed to pretty much all kinds of drugs. In 1997, Depp accepted his alcoholism during the shooting of the 1993 film What's Eating Gilbert Grape? In an interview, with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp revealed alcohol and drug abuse led him to states of paranoia and violence. Moreover, during his very public 2020 trial, Depp admitted to his addiction to alcohol and Roxicodone, MDMA, and cocaine when he was with Amber Heard. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Depp and Heard began dating in early 2012 after working together in 2011 film titled The Rum Diary (2011). The couple got married in the February of 2015 however, by May 2016 Heard filed for divorce and even got a temporary restraining order against Depp due to alleged claims that he verbally and physically abused her throughout their relationship especially when he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Johnny Depp completely denied these claims and publicly stated that Amber is "attempting to secure a premature financial resolution". The former celebrity couple finally got divorced in January 2017. Soon, Heard got rid of the restraining order and issued a joint statement that called their "relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.” It also said, “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm" The Depp-Heard trial The Depp Heard controversy did not end with that civil divorce settlement as in the February of 2019, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation through a piece in The Washington Post in December 2018. The lawsuit was against three defamatory statements; First was the headline that said "Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change"; the second was Heard's statement: "Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out"; and third, was "I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real-time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse." Depp in fact claimed Amber was the abuser in the relationship however her false claims led to a serious decline in his career. The famous Depp-Heard trial began on April 11, 2022, and ended on June 1, 2022. It was held in Fairfax County, Virginia. The final verdict said all three statements by Heard were untrue that was meant to defame Depp. Depp was rewarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million which were reduced to $350,000 in punitive damages from ex-wife Amber Heard. Also, in the counter-suit, Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no in punitive damages from Depp. At the end of the trial, Depp reacted by saying "jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled." He added he was "overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up." Depp also went ahead and applauded, "the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff, and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point", and talked highly about his "diligent and unwavering legal team" for their "extraordinary job". Other legal issues Apart from the Amber Heard trial, Depp has been involved in several legal troubles. He was arrested in Vancouver in the year 1989 for allegedly assaulting a security guard, and then in New York City in the year 1994 for causing substantial damage to his suite at The Mark Hotel, while he was dating Kate Moss at the time. In 1999, Johnny Depp was arrested for brawling with the paps. In 2018, his bodyguards sued Depp for serious salary dues and an unsafe work environment. The same year, Depp was also sued for allegedly abusing and insulting a crew member on the sets of City of Lies. Rumors claim he was drunk. Johnny Depp Filmography

When it comes to Johnny Depp’s Hollywood career and filmography, the list is endless. The successful American actor and producer has given a number of Hollywood hits. He has been seen in several films, TV series, and even video games. When it comes to his Hollywood filmography his debut film is the 1984 horror-drama A Nightmare on Elm Street followed by movies like Private Resort which is a 1985 comedy-drama, Platoon which is a 1986 war drama, and Slow Burn which is a 1986 drama. The subsequent year, he was seen playing the character of Officer Tom Hanson in 21 Jump Street which is a 1987 television series. In the nineties, he was seen in movies like Cry-Baby and Edward Scissorhands (1990). Arizona Dream (1993), What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993), Benny & Joon (1993), Dead Man (1995) and title characters Ed Wood (1994), Don Juan DeMarco (1995), and Donnie Brasco (1997), Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998), The Ninth Gate (1999) and Sleepy Hollow (1999).

In the 2000s, he was seen in films like Chocolat (2000), Blow (2001), Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003), Finding Neverland (2004), and From Hell and Secret Window (2004). In 2007, he was in the talks for his role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. By 2009, he appeared in Public Enemies. However, one of the most important facets of Johnny Depp’s filmography has to be the role he portrayed as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series which started with The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003); he was later seen in four sequels from 2006 to 2017 reprising the same beloved role of Jack Sparrow. Depp managed to earn Academy Award nominations for Best Actor for his performances in The Curse of the Black Pearl, Finding Neverland, and Sweeney Todd. Another few of the important book adaptation movies in his career include box office hits like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) and Alice in Wonderland. By 2010, Depp was seen starring alongside Angelina Jolie in The Tourist for which he received a Golden Globe Award nomination for the category of Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy. In 2012, he was seen in Dark Shadows alongside Michelle Pfeiffer. The subsequent year, he was cast alongside Armie Hammer in The Lone Ranger and was seen alongside Morgan Freeman in the 2014 film Transcendence. In 2016, fans got more of his role as Tarrant Hightopp in Alice Through the Looking Glass. Apart from Hollywood flicks, Depp has also appeared in a number of documentaries, largely as himself. Here are the top 50 Johnny Depp movies according to IMDb Rating 1. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) 8.1 2. Platoon (1986) 8.1 3. Edward Scissorhands (1990) 7.9 4. Ed Wood (1994) 7.8 5. What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) 7.7 6. Donnie Brasco (1997) 7.7 7. Finding Neverland (2004) 7.7 8. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) 7.5 9. Blow (2001) 7.5 10. Dead Man (1995) 7.5 11. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 7.4 12. Sleepy Hollow (1999) 7.3 13. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006) 7.3 14. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 7.3 15. Chocolat (2000) 7.3 16. Corpse Bride (2005) 7.3 17. 21 Jump Street (2012) 7.2 18. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 7.2 19. Rango (2011) 7.2 20. Arizona Dream (1993) 7.2 21. Before Night Falls (2000) 7.2 22. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007) 7.1 23. Benny & Joon (1993) 7.1 24. Public Enemies (2009) 7 25. Black Mass (2015) 6.9 26. The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009) 6.8 27. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 6.7 28. The Ninth Gate (1999) 6.7 29. From Hell (2001) 6.7 30. Don Juan DeMarco (1994) 6.7 31. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) 6.6 32. Murder on the Orient Express (2017) 6.5

33. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) 6.5 34. Cry-Baby (1990) 6.5 35. Secret Window (2004) 6.5 36. Alice in Wonderland (I) (2010) 6.4 37. The Lone Ranger (2013) 6.4 38. Happily Ever After (2004) 6.4 39. Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) 6.3 40. Nick of Time (1995) 6.3 41. Dark Shadows (2012) 6.2 42. Transcendence (I) (2014) 6.2 43. Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) 6.2 44. The Libertine (2004) 6.2 45. The Rum Diary (2011) 6.1 46. The Man Who Cried (2000) 6.1 47. Lucky Them (2013) 6.1 48. The Tourist (I) (2010) 6 49. Into the Woods (2014) 5.9 50. Donald Trump's The Art of the Deal: The Movie (2016 TV Movie) 5.9 Johnny Depp Off-screen work In 2004, Johnny Depp founded his own film production company called Infinitum Nihil under which he has delivered a number of projects as an actor and as a producer. Depp served as the CEO of the production company and his sister, Christi Dembrowski served as the president. The first film released by Depp and Dombrowski’s company was The Rum Diary (2011) followed by Hugo (2011). When it comes to off-screen work, Depp has also lent his voice to 2004, animated series called King of the Hill and the 2009 film, SpongeBob SquarePants, along with Family Guy in 2012, and a 2011 animated film called Rango. Apart from the show world, the famous actor was the co-owner of a Los Angeles nightclub called The Viper Room from 1993 to 2003. He also co-owned a Parisian restaurant bar called Man Ray for a short duration. The star has also worked on a 2013 novel titled House of Earth. Johnny Depp’s music career

Before his successful acting career, Depp had a pretty colorful career in the field of music. He worked as a guitarist and was also featured on songs by Marilyn Manson, Shane MacGowan, Oasis, Iggy Pop, Aerosmith, Vanessa Paradis, and The New Basement Tapes, including several others. Depp also gave his guitar tunes for his films Chocolat and Once Upon a Time in Mexico. The star was also seen in music videos of Avril Lavigne, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Lemonheads, and Paul McCartney. In 2015, Depp created a group called the Hollywood Vampires along with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. The group Hollywood Vampires unleashed their very first self-titled debut album in September 2015. The album featured the best of classic rock covers co-written by Depp himself. In the year 2020, Johnny Depp delivered a famous cover of John Lennon's number called Isolation along with guitarist Jeff Beck. Johnny Depp’s Art Depp was also fond of creating Art, in fact, in July of 2022, artwork created by Depp that debuted at UK-based art retailer Castle Fine Art gallery in London was famously sold out in less than 24 hours. You’d be surprised to know that Depp has managed to make over $4 million with his artwork.

Johnny Depp today is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The star established his Hollywood career as an actor and producer with his hard work and interesting career choices. The globally loved superstar is one of the highest-paid actors in the world. The highest-grossing movies in his career that add to Johnny Depp's net worth include Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End- $378 million, Alice in Wonderland- $334 million, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory- $206 million, The Tourist- $278 million, and Dark Shadows- $245 million. While Johnny Depp’s net worth now is $150 Million his approximate net worth in 2021 was $125 Million.

